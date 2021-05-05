Multivac, Inc. Opens State-of-the-Art Logistics Center

A new $4 million automated storage and retrieval system employs 12 robots picking 2000 parts per day. With a 30% increase in efficiencies, customers have ready access to wear parts and critical electronics on an immediate basis to both keep their machines running and to return lines to production quickly after a breakdown. The logistics center is home to the only mobile cantilever racking system in the US, allowing prompt shipment of over 300 stock machines annually.

Markus Walderich, Chief Technical Officer, Multivac, Inc. says, “Stacking up to 3 large machines vertically in the new mobile cantilever racks has allowed us to bring our entire large equipment inventory in-house for faster, streamlined handling and fulfillment of customer orders. The investment coincides with Multivac’s current and future growth, enabling us to scale alongside our customers.“

Delivering innovative and reliable solutions with superior support services drove the expansion project in these key areas:

• Ability to exceed World Class Organization benchmarks by filling more than 90% of orders for spare parts from Multivac’s Kansas City-based inventory during Q1 2021.

• Reduced manual touches and part verification processes to deliver customers the correct parts quickly with less human error

• High-density robotic rack system emphasizing space efficiencies to house individual spare part SKU's allowing room for expanded inventory and demand

Brian Key, Director of Service Products, Multivac, Inc. says, "It's so exciting that Multivac invested heavily in upgrading our logistics operations to enhance our capacity and support our passion for delivering great customer service! This modern logistics center, high inventory capacity, and nearly 35 full-time teammates, solely dedicated to spare parts and planned maintenance services, mean that Multivac can respond with excellence 24/7 – something I'm very proud of. Owning "response-ability" for our customer's success will continue to drive our efforts on the Multivac Customer Service Team."

