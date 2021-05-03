Michelman Hires Gianluigi Rankin and Heather Ecke for Its Printing & Packaging Business

Rankin will be responsible for the global market strategy and programs in Michelman's digital printing segment. He brings 25 years of digital print industry experience, most recently as the Director of Product Management at Memjet. Prior to that, Rankin held a variety of product marketing and product management roles with HP.

Explains Rick Michelman, Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Americas & Printing & Packaging, "We look forward to Gianluigi using his extensive industry knowledge and experience to collaborate with our Michelman team to commercialize innovative solutions and create growth for our customers and partners in the digital print industry."

Ecke brings 20 years of experience in the packaging industry with both technical and customer-facing roles. Multifaceted, she spent the early part of her career in technical sales support and laboratory positions. Most recently, she spent five years at Futamura helping converters incorporate cellulose-based film products in sustainable packaging applications.

Rick Michelman adds, “Heather has worked with the entire packaging supply chain, from brand owners to converters, and our customers will be the greatest beneficiaries of her addition to the Michelman team. She looks forward to finding the technical advantages that our products offer and applying them to solve our customers’ most difficult packaging challenges."



