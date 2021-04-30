Wildeck, Inc. Welcomes Jon Mueller as Chief Financial Officer

Mueller and his team will also partner with each department to establish specific reporting and financial metrics to help run the business.

He has over 20 years of progressive experience in financial management across multiple industries in small to large organizations. “We are excited to have Jon joining the team.” Commented Dan Lorenz, President of Wildeck, Inc. “His excellent track record of success in reputable organizations, including several manufacturers, made him our top pick for the role of Wildeck’s new CFO. I look forward to leveraging his valuable expertise as we continue to grow to unprecedented levels.”

Mueller earned a B.A. Degree in Accounting from Upper Iowa University, and has his CPA Certification, State of Wisconsin.

