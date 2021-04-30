Wildeck, Inc. Welcomes Jon Mueller as Chief Financial Officer

Jon Mueller was named Chief Financial Officer for Wildeck, Inc. He will be responsible for the preparation, consolidation, and management of all financial activities for Wildeck

Wildeck, Inc.
Apr 30th, 2021
Jon Mueller

Mueller and his team will also partner with each department to establish specific reporting and financial metrics to help run the business.

He has over 20 years of progressive experience in financial management across multiple industries in small to large organizations. “We are excited to have Jon joining the team.” Commented Dan Lorenz, President of Wildeck, Inc. “His excellent track record of success in reputable organizations, including several manufacturers, made him our top pick for the role of Wildeck’s new CFO. I look forward to leveraging his valuable expertise as we continue to grow to unprecedented levels.”

Mueller earned a B.A. Degree in Accounting from Upper Iowa University, and has his CPA Certification, State of Wisconsin.

Wipotec Hc A V Checkweigher With Dual Camera Inspection
Checkweigher with Dual Camera Inspection
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #LS-6161! WIPOTEC-OCS will introduce to the North American market the HC-A-V checkweigher designed for a variety of consumer packaged goods, including food and beverage items.
Apr 30th, 2021
Sinamics G115d Conveyor Application 3 With Digitalization
Drive System for Conveyor Applications
Siemens’ Sinamics G115D compact drive system is specifically designed for horizontal conveyor applications. The motor, drive, and gearbox are in one unit and is offered in two versions—wall- and motor-mounted.
Apr 30th, 2021
Sce21 Icon
SuperCorrExpo 2021 to be Held Live in Orlando
SuperCorrExpo® (SCE), organized by TAPPI and AICC, will be held August 8–12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Apr 30th, 2021
5 Lane Massive Accumulation High Res
Massive Lane Accumulation of Over 40 Yards of Product
Multi-Conveyor built a series of mild steel constructed conveyors for varying height and width products that travel through dual belt merge, enclosed pneumatic diverts, massive lane accumulation, combiners, single file technology, and more.
Apr 30th, 2021
New Syntegon cartoner Sigpack TTMD with integrated Delta robots
New Syntegon cartoner Sigpack TTMD with integrated Delta robots
Carton loading by seamlessly integrated Delta robots. The camera-based vision control system detects products on the infeed belt. The delta robots then pick single or multiple products arriving in random order and place them in cartons.
Apr 1st, 2021
CW3 RUN-WET Combination System
Checkweighers, Metal Detector for Harsh Washdown
Loma Systems launches the CW3 RUN-WET Combo system that is a combination of a checkweigher and metal detector and the CW3 RUN-WET is a standalone checkweigher system.
Apr 30th, 2021
New AmSky blister system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package free of PVC.
Amcor: Recyclable Blister Packaging
New AmSky blister system eliminates PVC from blister packaging–designed to enable healthcare customers to improve the recyclability of their packaging. The system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package.
Apr 29th, 2021
Venezia
Matt Venezia Named Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems
Matt Venezia was appointed Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems.
Apr 29th, 2021
AV Print Inspector’s standard head size handles labels and web applications up to 4 inches wide, with 6” and 12” options also available.
Antares Vision: Comprehensive Label & Print Layout Quality Control System
AV Print Inspector offers whole-label inspection, including image matching, code reading, and color detection, at speeds up to 75 meters/minute.
Apr 29th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 978835 130894 B3367466 791e 4403 8c9e A441dd7938cc 0
Pinnacle Packaging Announces Its Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise
Pinnacle Packaging, a Chicago-based distributor of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies, was certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) with the Veterans Business Program in the state of Illinois.
Apr 29th, 2021
E678259d Ce31 4fca 9753 7043f0e63869
Valve Wear Bands
Fogg's new valve wear bands incorporate anti-galling features designed to increase the stability and longevity of valves. They are strategically placed to ensure there is no metal-on-metal contact creating physical wear.
Apr 29th, 2021
Foth
Foth Launches New Website with Revitalized Brand Identity
Foth launches a new website that showcases its new brand and messaging. It offers clients, talent, and visitors enhanced features and thought leadership.
Apr 29th, 2021
Thomas Fricke - IMA Pharma
IMA Group Appoints Thomas Fricke as Commercial Director of IMA Pharma
“For me, IMA is a kind of family and it was an easy decision when I was asked to take over the new role,' says Fricke.
Apr 28th, 2021
Liquibox Sustainability Report Hi Res
Liquibox Releases its First Sustainability Report
In this report, the company is publicly stating its mission to inspire change in packaging preference and create a safer and more sustainable future.
Apr 26th, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak packaging studio team up with Thames Technology and Holmen Iggesund to celebrate mutual endeavors to increase sustainability in the gift card industry.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Unknown 21
Carton Service: Eco-Friendly Line of Cartons
Helping revolutionize the Packaging Industry, Carton Service is introducing a renewable line of packaging with their Cartons 4R Earth line.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Remote Assistance
R.A Jones Offers Remote Assistance Capabilities
To identify and resolve packaging equipment issues quickly and in a COVID-19-safe manner, R.A Jones is offering remote assistance capabilities for customers across markets.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Antibacterial Laminates
Antibacterial Laminates
Nobelus added two antibacterial laminates to its portfolio—PlatinumOPP and LuxeFilm ScuffProof designed for label, flexible packaging, and point-of-sale applications.
Apr 23rd, 2021
29083206 975a 498d A345 A05ccfff9043
World Packaging Organisation, World Design Organization Collaborate to Support Sustainable Packaging
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) and WDO (World Design Organization) announce their first joint initiative following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year.
Apr 22nd, 2021
The Climate Pledge
Pregis Joins The Climate Pledge
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective packaging, has joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Mitchell
J Mitchell Named Operational Excellence Director for BW Packaging Systems
J Alexander Mitchell joined BW Packaging Systems as Operational Excellence Director for its operations in North America. He will drive site-level operational efficiency improvements to products, processes, and practices for the Barry-Wehmiller packaging p
Apr 22nd, 2021
Ccspec 559w
Custom Cabinet Coolers for Electrical Enclosures
Exair’s cabinet coolers can be customized to provide cooling within electrical enclosures in NEMA 12, NEMA 4, NEMA 4X and hazardous location environments.
Apr 21st, 2021
Festo
Filters Ensure Clean Compressed Air in Food Zones
Festo introduces the MS series of filtration products—filters that lower the risk of particle contamination when compressed air comes into direct contact with food or packaging in the food zone.
Apr 21st, 2021
Index
Oliver Inc. Acquires Boutwell Packaging
Oliver Inc. acquired Boutwell Packaging a manufacturer of folding carton and blister card packaging serving personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products markets.
Apr 21st, 2021
Extra
Marchesini Group Presents EXTRA, New Digital Platform for Clients to View Streamed Events and Visit the company Remotely
Further details on the new EXTRA platform will be revealed during an exclusive live show on April 29, 2021.
Apr 21st, 2021
Pr Pcmc Virus Killing Wipes 041421 Final Web 3
Wet Wipes Folding Machines
Paper Converting Machine Co. redesigned its Rx200 and Mako Clipper wet wipes folding machines to safely operate with a higher alcohol content, measuring as much as 70%.
Apr 20th, 2021
Punnet Trays Group2
Paperbord Punnet Trays
Graphic Packaging launches the ProducePack Punnet, a paperboard alternative to plastic punnet trays for fresh fruit and vegetables available for all commonly used punnet sizes, is fully recyclable, and reduces plastic up to 100%, depending on application.
Apr 21st, 2021
Cmg Iml Pr Image 041221
CMG Plastics Expands In-mold Labeling Capabilities
A new high-speed Ilsemann Automation In-Mold Labeling System is now fully operational at CMG’s N.J. facility.
Apr 21st, 2021
Paul Thames, Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Morrison Container Expands Salesforce
Morrison Container Handling Solutions hired Paul Thames as Southeast Regional Sales Manager and Brett Gill as Midsouth Regional Sales Manager.
Apr 21st, 2021
495 Main
Sakata INX, INX International Raise Sustainability Efforts with Foodservice Packaging Partner
Food service packager HAVI recommending Sakata’s Botanical ink brand EcoPlata and INX’s INXhrc inks as a natural, clean source and one of the constituent materials of food paper packaging.
Apr 20th, 2021