Rheo Engineering Launches Rheo Flexibles

This new division improves Rheo Engineering’s ability to supply a turn-key material handling package for its customers. In-house manufacturing ensures that its single use products meet the highest quality standards while bringing increased manufacturing capacity to the market.

Rheo Flexibles has developed several FDA & EU compliant films, RheoFlex. The product series offers multiple film options for a wide range of pharmaceutical containment and product storage applications.

By bringing single use technology manufacturing in house, Rheo has become a better material handling partner for our clients. This value can be summarized in four primary ways:

• Improved control of supply chain continuity and lead times for single use products.

• Increased innovation of single use systems as they integrate with material handling equipment.

• Fast-turnaround on prototype systems for design feasibility studies.

• Rheo standards of quality and performance brought deeper into the single use market.

Transfer isolators, single use bags, and continuous liners are the three core product groups - but there are many single use items that can be designed and manufactured to provide the best containment and transfer solution.

