Foth Launches New Website with Revitalized Brand Identity

The website provides clients with a clean design that combines improved functionality and straightforward navigation with an expansive list of services, insights about industry trends and innovations, and more. The launch of the new website is in coordination with a revitalized brand identity, which focuses on Foth’s purpose—to solve clients’ toughest science and engineering challenges.

“We’re excited that our strength and growth, and our eight decades of excellence are reflected in our new website and brand identity,” said Randy Homel, Foth CEO. “We have been successful for more than 80 years because we focus on helping our clients win and grow. My greatest source of pride is the part of the website that highlights some of the tough challenges Foth has been presented by clients and entrusted to solve.”

As part of their brand expression, Foth is launching a new “spark” symbol that serves as a compelling beacon to signal collaboration and stellar results. According to Homel, “When the two segments of the spark come together, it illustrates the energy and inspiration created through partnerships.”

To experience the website’s new look and feel, please visit foth.com .

