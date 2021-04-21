CMG Plastics Expands In-mold Labeling Capabilities

A new high-speed Ilsemann Automation In-Mold Labeling System is now fully operational at CMG’s N.J. facility.

CMG Plastics
Apr 21st, 2021
Cmg Iml Pr Image 041221

One significant benefit is that IML yields a 100% recyclable package, eliminating the need to physically separate product packaging from traditional pressure-sensitive labels or shrink sleeves that are often not recyclable. “Consumer brand managers have dramatically shifted from ‘requesting’ to ‘requiring” unique and environmentally responsible packaging solutions,” states Jens Duerr, Director of Business Development. “As a fully-integrated part of the container, IML further enables brands to achieve both their marketing and sustainability goals.”

Speed and flexibility are also included as top priorities of consumer brands when it comes to packaging. “As an integrated part of the production process, using IML means we can turn out finished packaging at faster rates, especially when compared to packaging requiring secondary labeling or offline decorating processes,” explains Duerr. Additionally, quick label changeover capabilities enable CMG to combine multiple SKU’s during a production run giving customers flexibility on order quantities in addition to saving time.

Another IML advantage is the ability to produce richer and more vibrant color schemes compared to other decorating methods. One of the fastest-growing market segments supported by CMG is the dairy market, and more specifically, dairy alternative brands. These products are experiencing unprecedented growth driven by consumers’ interest in non-dairy options. “The dairy aisle is no longer just for dairy; it now includes a proliferation of alternative products, each one vying for shelf space,” notes Duerr. “Quality recyclable packaging that also boosts shelf presence has become increasingly important in a category that now includes a much broader array of offerings.”


