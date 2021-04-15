Pregis Opens Two Texas Manufacturing Facilities

The recently opened 128,000 sq ft Garland, Tex. facility produces protective packaging materials, acts as distribution center for a variety of Pregis products and will have an onsite customer demo and training center. The Garland facility has begun production and is expected to ramp up production later in the year. The Garland facility already has 44 employees, with another 40 to be added later in the year.

Pregis’ new 265,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Arlington, Tex. will be producing the recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ mailer that features lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned construction. The Arlington facility will begin production in the summer. Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions in Arlington. Both facilities have room to expand to meet future demand, and are expected to provide additional employment opportunities in the region.

“E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Brand owners and retailers are looking for sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Pregis’ investment in several new manufacturing facilities in 2021 is yet another commitment to our robust e-commerce offering and our dedication to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to this need,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.



