Ton Knipscheer Joins watttron as International Sales Director

After a start in advertising and marketing, he took the sales responsibility for the Dutch site of the Weidenhammer Packaging Group. In 2008 he took a new role as Key Account Director for the Pringles business in Mechelen, Belgium, which was also part of the Weidenhammer Packaging Group. He spent nearly 2 years as interim Customer Service Director at Weidenhammer Bradford, UK.

Since 2016 he has operated as an independent packaging consultant for several international companies.

“The appointment of Ton Knipscheer is a very important support for our next big step forward”, Marcus Stein, CEO of watttron GmbH is pleased to say. “With our innovative platform technology, we want to help global customers in the future. We build on the many years of expertise of Ton in the packaging world, and his extensive network and long-term partnerships with well-known brand owners, as well as mid-size co-packers.” “Spending many years in various countries has enriched my international scope”, says Ton. “I appreciate the cultural differences as a great opportunity.”

