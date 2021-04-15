Oryx Additive Launches scaWaterjet Cleaning Station

The ergonomic, aesthetically considered and “patent pending design” provides operators with sit or stand option. The cleaning of additive parts may be delicate or rigid, and accomplished in minutes vs. hours. Some of the amazing features include large tilted clear-view operation, LED-illuminated work area, dual filtration, easy access to pump & holding tank, and direct plumbed water source or stand alone “recycle tank” operations (great for industrial/office locations where water plumbing may not be accessible). Many more features are viewable on the Oryx product webpage.

“Our vision at Oryx is to achieve the full potential of additive manufacturing by collaborating with customers and being a trusted and responsive partner. With the scaWaterjet, all users may expedite their finishing and support removal with the reliability expected at the industrial level. “We are excited to launch this new and innovative product” said Keith Jeffcoat, Chief Executive Officer, Oryx Additive.

