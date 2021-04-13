ABB’s GoFa Cobot Wins Red Dot Best of the Best Award

ABB’s GoFa cobot received the Red Dot Best of the Best design award in recognition of its unique design concept to make the new robot appealing and accessible to users.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

ABB Robotics
Apr 13th, 2021
Abb Go Fa Red Dot Ii

The global Red Dot Design Awards recognize achievements in product design, with the jury assessing thousands of entries every year. Red Dot’s “Best of the Best” award is for groundbreaking design and is the highest award in the competition, reserved for the most aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, or innovative design.

GoFa is the fastest cobot in its class and is intended to work side-by-side with humans, without the need for fences, on a wide range of tasks. Advanced safety features, including intelligent sensors in each joint which bring the cobot to a stop in milliseconds if it senses any unexpected contact, allow GoFa to safely operate directly and continuously alongside workers.

The brief for the product designers was to create an intuitive, user-friendly, approachable design to encourage people, and particularly first-time users, to confidently use and interact with GoFa.

“Making robots more approachable, easier to use and more intuitive is key to our vision to make robots as familiar in the workplace as a laptop is today,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics & Discrete Automation Business Area. “I am delighted that our new cobot GoFa has been recognized by the Red Dot jury for how user-friendly it is. GoFa is a game-changer, reinforcing the importance of good industrial design to make it easier for more people to work with robots. Creating an approachable design will ensure robots are adopted across a range of workplaces outside traditional factory environments, helping us to unlock automation for new users and new industries around the world.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

GoFa’s design is a departure from the look of traditional industrial robots, narrowing the boundaries between industrial and consumer products. It employs slim, straight arms that give the cobot a user-friendly yet strong appearance, while the advanced use of color, material and finish gives GoFa a modern, sleek look. Its simple arm-side interface design with two buttons and light ring echoes the easy-to-use interfaces of consumer products. This makes it accessible even for first-time robot users more accustomed to consumer technology and who may be unfamiliar with industrial machinery.

“Industrial design is not just about the aesthetic! Form follows function, and our emphasis on human-centric design, using the approach of a consumer product means GoFa communicates the proposition of usability, utility and ease of use,” said Andie Zhang, Global Product Manager, Collaborative Robotics for ABB Robotics. “Creating an attractive, approachable design allows people to get the best out of their cobots. We not only want people to feel comfortable working alongside it, we want users to enjoy working with the robot. GoFa is programmed by touching the robot’s arm and leading it, so it’s important that users are comfortable with holding and guiding the cobot as they teach it.”

Companies in this article
ABB Robotics
Abb Go Fa Red Dot Ii
ABB’s GoFa Cobot Wins Red Dot Best of the Best Award
ABB’s GoFa cobot received the Red Dot Best of the Best design award in recognition of its unique design concept to make the new robot appealing and accessible to users.
Apr 13th, 2021
J Allen Hall Jr
Joseph Allen Hall Jr., ESS Technologies, Passes Away
Joseph Allen Hall Jr. passed away on April 7, 2021, after his fight with cancer. He worked for ESS Technologies almost since it’s inception, joining the company in 1998 when the company moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Blacksburg, Va.
Apr 13th, 2021
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Photo
Jokey’s New Production Facility in Spain Operational
Jokey Treplás moved into its new production facility where it will operate in the future under the name Jokey Iberica.
Apr 8th, 2021
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
Lightfoot Canning Laser All Doors Open
Fiber Laser Solution for Beverage Canning
Videojet Technologies’ Lightfoot laser canning solution features dual marking heads integrated with one software control and is able to reach marking speeds up to 100,000 cans/hr.
Apr 2nd, 2021
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Eastmansportfolio 1617045806587 Custom
The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman announced a global MOU that will enable ELC to reach its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ncc
NCC Automated Systems Names Director of Systems Engineering
John French was named Director of Systems Engineering for NCC Automated Systems.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rankpak auto Coiler2
Void Fill Paper Cushioning Machine
Ranpak Holdings launches its PadPak Auto-Coiler void fill paper cushioning machine designed to create a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution.
Apr 1st, 2021
Wattimizer Series Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Solutions’ Wattimizer series solenoid valves are available with a plastic body ideal for air, gas, and corrosive media.
Apr 1st, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Flex Partners with How2Recycle
TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers.
Apr 1st, 2021