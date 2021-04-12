Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry

Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Flopak USA
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.

First introduced to Flopak customers in 2020, the Paklite™ Shipping System cuts freight costs as much as 50% percent. Floral pot covers are placed into space-efficient tubes. These lightweight, durable tubes are then stacked within a fiberboard skeleton, using a pallet as a foundation. The resulting weight decrease brings substantial savings on shipping costs—often 40% to 50%.

Paklite can ship up to 86,000 pot covers on a single pallet—up to a 327% increase over traditional pallet and box systems. Because of the efficiency of the patent pending Paklite system, stock is tighter, allowing for up to 600 units in a sleeve; previous systems held only 250. Additionally, the lightweight sleeves, weighing as little as four pounds each, can be easily carried and used in the warehouse.

Growers use pot covers to assemble plants before ultimately shipping to retailers. It is essential that they can store, access, and lift floral packaging products with ease. The Paklite system was developed after noticing the significant challenges growers faced—and is expected to change the way the entire floral packaging industry packs and ships products.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

“With traditional packing and shipping, we were paying to ship a lot of air because of inefficient use of space,” said Mike Greene, Managing Partner at Flopak USA. “We can put much more product on a pallet than before, taking up less warehouse space for growers and allowing workers to move products with more ease and complete their work in much less time. It has made a huge difference for our customers.”

“Retailers and floral growers are focused on offering fresh, beautiful plants season after season and shouldn’t worry about the cost, reliability, and usability of product packaging,” said Greene. “We understand our customers’ business and what works, which allows us to create innovative solutions like Paklite™ that become instrumental to their success.”

Companies in this article
Flopak USA
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
More in Supplier News
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Eastmansportfolio 1617045806587 Custom
The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman announced a global MOU that will enable ELC to reach its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ncc
NCC Automated Systems Names Director of Systems Engineering
John French was named Director of Systems Engineering for NCC Automated Systems.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rankpak auto Coiler2
Void Fill Paper Cushioning Machine
Ranpak Holdings launches its PadPak Auto-Coiler void fill paper cushioning machine designed to create a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution.
Apr 1st, 2021
Wattimizer Series Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Solutions’ Wattimizer series solenoid valves are available with a plastic body ideal for air, gas, and corrosive media.
Apr 1st, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Flex Partners with How2Recycle
TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers.
Apr 1st, 2021
Edl Dtw
EDL Packaging Ships Shrink Bundler to Food Packaging Supplier
EDL Packaging shipped a Double Tight Wrap shrink bundler for molded pulp fiber beverage carriers and food trays to a supplier of food packaging materials.
Apr 1st, 2021
Greg Kaye Cama North America 2
Cama North America Names Aftermarket Manager
Greg Kaye was named Aftermarket Manager for Cama North America. He will oversee Cama’s team of field service technicians and aftermarket parts, ensuring quality customer service and support.
Mar 30th, 2021