Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry

First introduced to Flopak customers in 2020, the Paklite™ Shipping System cuts freight costs as much as 50% percent. Floral pot covers are placed into space-efficient tubes. These lightweight, durable tubes are then stacked within a fiberboard skeleton, using a pallet as a foundation. The resulting weight decrease brings substantial savings on shipping costs—often 40% to 50%.

Paklite can ship up to 86,000 pot covers on a single pallet—up to a 327% increase over traditional pallet and box systems. Because of the efficiency of the patent pending Paklite system, stock is tighter, allowing for up to 600 units in a sleeve; previous systems held only 250. Additionally, the lightweight sleeves, weighing as little as four pounds each, can be easily carried and used in the warehouse.

Growers use pot covers to assemble plants before ultimately shipping to retailers. It is essential that they can store, access, and lift floral packaging products with ease. The Paklite system was developed after noticing the significant challenges growers faced—and is expected to change the way the entire floral packaging industry packs and ships products.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

“With traditional packing and shipping, we were paying to ship a lot of air because of inefficient use of space,” said Mike Greene, Managing Partner at Flopak USA. “We can put much more product on a pallet than before, taking up less warehouse space for growers and allowing workers to move products with more ease and complete their work in much less time. It has made a huge difference for our customers.”

“Retailers and floral growers are focused on offering fresh, beautiful plants season after season and shouldn’t worry about the cost, reliability, and usability of product packaging,” said Greene. “We understand our customers’ business and what works, which allows us to create innovative solutions like Paklite™ that become instrumental to their success.”

