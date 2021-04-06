Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment

With sustainability as an integral part of its business, Trivium is taking science-backed steps to achieve its sustainability goals by joining the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and signing an official commitment to set science-based emissions reduction targets along its value chain, in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios and the criteria and recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative.

“At Trivium, we have the opportunity and responsibility to make a positive difference in the environmental crisis facing our world today,” said Trivium Packaging CEO Michael Mapes. “Trivium has an incredible track record of developing high-quality, innovative packaging made from infinitely recyclable material and implementing sustainability practices, valuable to both our customers and the planet. But the impact of global climate change is at a critical point and we must do more to continue making a meaningful difference for our planet’s future. Together with ambitious goals, an actionable sustainability agenda, and dedication from our entire team, we will work across our supply chain to make a real difference.”

Trivium recently launched a recycling program in Argentina, making the company the first in Latin America to use post-consumer recycled (PCR) aluminum and have been implementing best sustainable practices which resulted in an A- CDP rating in two key categories: ‘Climate Change 2020’ and ‘Water Security 2020’.

“Signing up to the Science Based Targets initiative reflects our commitment to go from ambition to impact,” said Trivium Packaging VP Sustainability Jenny Wassenaar. “Our targets will minimize emissions throughout our value chain, reduce our energy, gas, and water consumption and manage our waste and VOC emissions. We will also develop eco-designed innovative products with increased recycled content, easier recyclability, and reduced packaging weight.”

