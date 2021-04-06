Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff

Kenney will assist customers in the Southeast region with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.

With 25+ years in packaging and industrial/robotic automation, Kenney is well versed in the capital equipment arena. He has held key roles in sales and business development that have covered multiple packaging solutions from stand-alone equipment to complete line automation. Kenney 's responsibilities include supporting customers in the Southeast region, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Magon-Haller has a strong marketing background that includes 14 years of experience in the packaging industry. She was previously marketing manager for Triangle Package Machinery Co., Chicago. She has a degree in Communication from Illinois State University and will be based in Cama's Buffalo Grove, Ill. office.

"As Cama North America enters its 10th year in business, we are excited to have Stuart and Kim join our team and know they will be helpful in growing our business and supporting our customers," says Billy Goodman, managing director, Cama North America.

