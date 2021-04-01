Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers

Phoenix CEO, Graham Nicholson, states, “As we advance into our next phase of strong growth, we are extremely excited to be joining the Pacteon family. Our move to being a dominant player in this market becomes even more evident with this financial support and partnership."

Pacteon CEO, Bob Brotzki, says of the acquisition, “Phoenix Wrappers has shown to be a dynamic leader in their market and is clearly the growth leader. Their strategic partnerships with their distribution and OEM sales channels have helped facilitate this growth and we see these partnerships as only growing stronger.”



