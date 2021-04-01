EDL Packaging Ships Shrink Bundler to Food Packaging Supplier

One of several EDL Packaging Double Tight Wrap bundlers used by this customer, the new bundler will be operating at a U.S. plant to supply bundled food trays to re-opening schools and beverage carriers in time for outdoor summer activities. This customer also is discussing a Double Tight Wrap bundler for egg carton wrapping in Mexico.

In the customer’s production set up, pulp fiber material runs through a press that forms the lunch tray or beverage carrier. Subsequently, the molded product is aggregated into 125 count stacks that are hand-placed into the Double Tight Wrap’s flighted dual infeed conveyor. Depending on the loaded PLC recipe, EDL Packaging’s machine then collates and advances either a single- or double-stacked package through the wrapper and heat tunnel. The heat tunnel is designed to operate at low temperature, allowing the film to pull tight while protecting the pulp fiber material. Finished bundles are then sent to institutional distributors serving food service and sporting venues, etc.



