This free program allows manufacturers to send their product samples to the center and receive a full testing report within 2 to 4 days that details attainable inspection accuracy, performance, and detection sensitivity. Manufacturers are welcome to attend, or can elect to participate virtually, which is especially advantageous during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Testing can include running multiple products on a closed loop to simulate production line performance. As part of their R&D program, companies can also use the test center capabilities to try out new products they are considering introducing. One special capability available at the center is Mettler-Toledo’s X3750 glass-in-glass inspection system, which can detect glass contaminants even in hard-to-inspect glass container thick, curved bases. Another unique capability of the center is the use of 3D printing to help create special fixtures to optimize inspections when doing vision inspection evaluations.

