ProAmpac, Westlab Launch Recyclable Pouch for Bath Salts

ProAmpac a flexible packaging manufacturer, and Westlab, an international brand of luxury mineral bathing salts, introduces a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.

ProAmpac
Mar 15th, 2021
Westlab Photo

“Partnering with a leading brand like Westlab is critical in bringing to market the latest in sustainable flexible packaging innovations. Westlab’s forward-thinking along with ProAmpac’s material-science expertise proves that greener flexible packaging can support a variety of markets and applications,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

These premium bath salts are the first commercial packaging application that uses ProActive Recyclable R-1050 film, part of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability® product offerings. The pouch is considered recycle-ready and approved for polyethylene film collection streams.

“Westlab prides itself on being on the forefront of wellness. Therefore, providing consumers with packaging that is more sustainable is a must. ProAmpac’s film is not only recyclable, but it ran at-rate on our filling machines. This pouch is an all-around win,” stated Nigel Hargreaves, sales director, Westlab.

The new stand-up pouch includes a recyclable zipper closure and HD flexographic printing to ensure clear messaging and branding. Besides being a recycle-ready packaging solution, the new pouch contains almost 10 percent less packaging material compared with the non-recyclable version, without compromising product performance and safety.

“A key challenge ProAmpac faced when developing this recyclable, foil-free pouch was to deliver superior toughness and drop resistance for 1 kilogram of salt product inside while using less material,” stated Manuel Jaggi, product development manager for ProAmpac. “R-1050 not only delivers the durability required, but it also provides high heat resistance, which maintains filling machine efficiency. In addition, its high surface gloss gives the packaging a pop-off-the-shelf appeal.” 

