ProAmpac Facilities Received SQF Food-Quality Certifications in 2020

There are now 18 ProAmpac facilities that hold SQF certification issued through the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), which requires the establishment of a rigorous, comprehensive food safety program through every step of the supply chain.

“Our SQF certifications provide customers assurances that they will receive the same packaging made in adherence to the same quality systems from multiple plants throughout the ProAmpac network,” said Corey Peterson, director of quality.

“These SQF achievements are just one part of our commitment to business continuity, ensuring standard quality and production redundancy across multiple facilities. If an interruption occurs in one region, ProAmpac is positioned to continue supplying from a facility in another area,” added Robert Manning, vice president of quality.

“Quality is much more than certifications,” said Kristen Baines, director of quality. “Our goal is to instill quality and food safety as core competencies of every employee,” she added.

“To become an SQF certified site, each facility’s cross-disciplinary Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) team worked together for months, enlisting help and buy-in from all plant employees, as well people in other facilities and various corporate functions,” Manning explained.

“ProAmpac has become recognized for its collaborative innovation, and its ProActive Sustainability®. We’re emphasizing a third characteristic of ProAmpac, reliability which emanates from a commitment to quality, as represented by these SQF certifications,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.



