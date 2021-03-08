Dorner Acquired by Columbus McKinnon

David J. Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions, products, technologies and services for material handling commented, “The acquisition of Dorner provides a catalyst for growth in extremely attractive markets and begins the process of reimagining the future of Columbus McKinnon. Dorner advances our strategy to broaden expertise in intelligent motion solutions for material handling, provides access to high-growth secular markets and strengthens our earnings power. Their deep technical expertise and experienced management team are an excellent complement to our global organization. In addition, their offerings provide a critical link to industrial automation, complementing our leadership position in material handling. We believe that the acquisition of Dorner is a defining move that advances our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and enables multiple opportunities for future growth.”

Dorner will continue as an operating company within the Columbus McKinnon portfolio.

Joining Columbus McKinnon will strengthen Dorner’s automation capabilities and enhances opportunities for new product platforms and new market penetration. Dorner’s mission of Transforming Conveyor Automation by providing cutting edge solutions with best in class support continues on.

Dorner’s goal is to provide a seamless transition for its customers and channel partners. Its management team remains intact, and customers will continue to hear from the same inside sales, customer service, regional managers, and engineering team members that they have worked with throughout the years.



