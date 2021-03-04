E-Pak Machinery Announces Expansion Plans

E-Pak Machinery currently employs 64 people at its 47,000 sq-ft facility. The expansion is in support of an increasing demand by a need for liquid filling machines that can bottle sanitizers, disinfectants and food and beverage products, according the President Tony Swedersky.

“We are excited for the value that this expansion brings to our existing customer base around the globe and our local community,” Swedersky said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the 4th quarter 2021 and will be celebrated with a ground breaking and ribbon cutting ceremony to be announced at a later date.



