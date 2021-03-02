Placon Certified by SCS Global Services for 75% Recycled Content

Each of these materials or products have been certified as using 75% post-consumer recycled PET content.

“The SCS Global Services certifications for our RPET-F75 material and specific product lines is another step that we as a company are standing behind sustainable plastic packaging,” said Placon Chairman and CEO Dan Mohs.” Transparency is key and we want our customers to know that these products are made using 75% post-consumer recycled PET to support their sustainability efforts when it comes to packaging for their products”, said Mohs.

Placon will immediately begin showcasing the SCS Global Services mark on its website for each individual product that has been certified as using 75% post-consumer PET along with other marketing materials to support these certifications and increase consumer awareness.



