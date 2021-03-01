Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International

Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.

PDC International Corp.
Mar 1st, 2021
Tantimonico has been with PDC since 1991, originally hired as sales manager. He was instrumental in developing a professional sales department for the organization, hiring regional staff and organizing a sales team apparatus. Before coming to PDC, Tantimonico was a product manager at Milford Fastening Systems (formerly known as Milford Rivet and Machine Co.). He began his career in the machinery industry at Bridgeport Connecticut’s Bullard Co. as an inside sales application engineer.

Tantimonico received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Bridgeport and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of New Haven. He has been on the Board of Directors of PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and currently sits on their Tradeshow Committee.

