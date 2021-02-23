Faca Packaging Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Ancieto Canamasas founded the company in 1970. In the past 50 years, many events happened some of them positive and others also challenging. Faca Packaging is an example that despite this tough current global situation, it continues to occupy a leading position in premium and high–end luxury packaging for the cosmetic Industry. Its mold workshop division also joined the celebration, as last year, it added the mold number 3.000 to its proper workshop and mold manufacturing, which demonstrates the constant innovation in the field of injection and blow-molding for the development of the product range. The company affirms that “At present, we find ourselves in a situation in which new markets demand a change concerning sustainable packaging solutions. Faca Packaging takes the lead in promoting this trend.”

2020 was also important for Faca Packaging since it has continued with the philosophy of upgrading and renewing the machinery. Important investments have been made in state-of-the-art machinery for more sustainable and lower con­sumption, both in injection with the acquisition of heavy-duty machinery to allow multi-cavity molds, as in decoration and assembly, with cutting edge machinery for quality control by using ultra-high-speed artificial vision cameras.

Faca Packaging launched the T22—version refill jar in 2020, which has been the subject of constant imitations in the last 20 years. Right now it has a refillable goblet, as well as the possibility of manufacturing it in recyclable and recycled materials.

Since 2019, Faca Packaging uses 100% renewable energy in the three factories, the Injection mold factory, as well as its offices, thus continuing with the commitment to a sustainable environment, the entire electricity consumption comes from fully renewable energy.

The company highlights that “ In addition to this, we must not forget the most important pillars that Faca Packaging has always characterized: R&D, design, exclusivity, and quality.

We continue with the purpose of manufacturing 100% cleanroom with a guaranteed system, approval of ISO-9001 certifications, and the current developments of ISO-14001.”

“Our extensive knowledge of these 50 years has allowed us to achieve that aesthetic, technological, and functional challenge is met exceptionally,” states the company.

