Motion Announces Management Promotions

• Logan Carden was named Nashville Division Vice President and will be responsible for overseeing the sales growth initiatives of 20 branches located in parts of Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Alabama. He will report to Chris Pacer, Vice President Group Executive – Central.

• Bill Carroll was promoted to Vice President of the new Philadelphia Division (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia), which serves the East Group’s territory. He will be responsible for overseeing 13 branches’ sales and guiding their market growth, and will report to Phil Donnelly, Vice President Group Executive – East.

• Tami DeWeese will assume leadership of the Pacific Northwest Division as its Vice President. In her new role, DeWeese will oversee the sales growth, strategy and operations of 19 branch and shop locations. She will report to Jeremy Barton, Vice President Group Executive – West.

• Dan Pike was promoted to St. Louis Division Vice President and will be responsible for the sales growth and strategic management of 17 branch operations throughout Missouri and Arkansas. He will report to Austin Amos, Senior Vice President Group Executive – Midwest.

• Dave Purvis was named Midwest Group area Vice President, replacing Dan Pike in that role. Purvis will be responsible for leading the Midwest Group corporate accounts team, which involves managing existing corporate account relationships and driving new growth opportunities. He will report to Austin Amos, Senior Vice President group executive – Midwest.

• Steve Kammeyer was named area Vice President for corporate accounts, West Group. In his new position, he will directly engage with field personnel and leadership in creating and developing internal and external sales-driven initiatives, with a focus on corporate account customers. Kammeyer will report to Jeremy Barton Vice President group executive – West.

• Lisa Solomon was promoted to area Vice President for corporate accounts, Central Group. She will be responsible for enhancing existing national account relationships and driving new opportunities for growth throughout the various industry segments within the geographic area. She will report to Chris Pacer, Vice President group executive – Central.

“We are immensely proud of what these individuals have accomplished to date and are confident that their experience, acumen and drive will help to take their divisions and the company to a new level,” said Kevin Storer, executive vice president branch operations – North America and president of Motion Mexico. “Each of these promotions is well-deserved and we are looking forward to seeing the impact of their leadership, as part of Motion’s bright future.”



