Motion Announces Management Promotions

Motion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co., has promoted seven executives.

Motion Industries, Inc.
Feb 16th, 2021

• Logan Carden was named Nashville Division Vice President and will be responsible for overseeing the sales growth initiatives of 20 branches located in parts of Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Alabama. He will report to Chris Pacer, Vice President Group Executive – Central.

• Bill Carroll was promoted to Vice President of the new Philadelphia Division (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia), which serves the East Group’s territory. He will be responsible for overseeing 13 branches’ sales and guiding their market growth, and will report to Phil Donnelly, Vice President Group Executive – East.

• Tami DeWeese will assume leadership of the Pacific Northwest Division as its Vice President. In her new role, DeWeese will oversee the sales growth, strategy and operations of 19 branch and shop locations. She will report to Jeremy Barton, Vice President Group Executive – West.

• Dan Pike was promoted to St. Louis Division Vice President and will be responsible for the sales growth and strategic management of 17 branch operations throughout Missouri and Arkansas. He will report to Austin Amos, Senior Vice President Group Executive – Midwest.

• Dave Purvis was named Midwest Group area Vice President, replacing Dan Pike in that role. Purvis will be responsible for leading the Midwest Group corporate accounts team, which involves managing existing corporate account relationships and driving new growth opportunities. He will report to Austin Amos, Senior Vice President group executive – Midwest.

• Steve Kammeyer was named area Vice President for corporate accounts, West Group. In his new position, he will directly engage with field personnel and leadership in creating and developing internal and external sales-driven initiatives, with a focus on corporate account customers. Kammeyer will report to Jeremy Barton Vice President group executive – West.

• Lisa Solomon was promoted to area Vice President for corporate accounts, Central Group. She will be responsible for enhancing existing national account relationships and driving new opportunities for growth throughout the various industry segments within the geographic area. She will report to Chris Pacer, Vice President group executive – Central.

“We are immensely proud of what these individuals have accomplished to date and are confident that their experience, acumen and drive will help to take their divisions and the company to a new level,” said Kevin Storer, executive vice president branch operations – North America and president of Motion Mexico. “Each of these promotions is well-deserved and we are looking forward to seeing the impact of their leadership, as part of Motion’s bright future.”


Serac to Present Low Environmental Impact Packaging Solutions in Virtual Showroom
From February 25th until March 19th, Serac invites all customers and end-users to a showroom entirely designed in 3D for a 360° immersive experience.
Feb 17th, 2021
Toshiba Announces Vice President of Managed Print Services
Scott Robinson was promoted to Vice President of Managed Print Services (MPS) for Toshiba America Business Solutions.
Feb 17th, 2021
INX International and VerifyMe Sign Supply Agreement
INX International Ink Co. and VerifyMe, Inc. signed a supply agreement that builds on the strategic partnership they formed in January 2019.
Feb 17th, 2021
Optima Awarded the International FoodTec Award
The Optima EGS machine concept from Optima consumer GmbH was awarded the silver International FoodTec Prize by the German Agricultural Society (DLG).
Feb 16th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Tab Wrapper Stainless Steel
Stretch Wrap
TAB Industries introduces a line of stretch wrap film designed specifically for use with the its TAB Wrapper Tornado line orbital wrapping machines.
Feb 15th, 2021
Daubert Cromwell Press Release Clear Pak 5000 Packaging Film 3
Anti-Corrosion Film
Daubert Cromwell’s ClearPak 5000 poly packaging film is designed for protecting aluminum, steel, and other metals during storage and transit.
Feb 12th, 2021
Sig Vcs Tandem System
Automatic Bundler System
Signode introduces the SIG-VCS TANDEM automatic bundler system for the corrugated industry.
Feb 12th, 2021
OMAC Offers Guide to Define Best Practices for Secure Remote Access
OMAC released The Practical Guide for Remote Access to Plant Equipment which is the result of a workgroup of 37 industry leaders convened by OMAC to define best practices for secure Remote Access to plant equipment.
Feb 12th, 2021
Tekni-Plex Announces Vice President, Market and Strategy Development
Rodolfo Haenni joined Tekni-Plex as Vice President, Market and Strategy Development for Food and Beverage Packaging.
Feb 11th, 2021
Miko Pac and Bockatech Announce Licencing Agreement
Miko Pac and Bockatech announced an agreement where Miko Pac will manufacture low-cost reusable and recyclable PP cups for food service providers using Bockatech's EcoCore foamtech.
Feb 11th, 2021
Recyclable Bag-in-Box Film
Liquibox introduces Liquipure ultra a recyclable bag-in-box film specially designed for medium to high barrier applications.
Feb 10th, 2021
Columbia Machine Palletizer Division Announces Strategic Relationship with Integra Systems Brazil
Columbia Machine Inc. Palletizer Division and Integra Systems executed a license agreement that will allow Integra Systems to produce Columbia Palletizers and Load Transfer Solutions in Brazil.
Feb 10th, 2021
Modular IPC
Pro-face America’s PS6000 Modular IPC Series features flexible options tailored to a customer’s needs. Units are available with multiple screen sizes and processor options.
Feb 10th, 2021
Walmart Selects IFCO as Exclusive Provider of Reusable Plastic Containers
IFCO Systems (IFCO) and Walmart announced a multi-year business agreement that will expand the retailer’s use of IFCO RPCs and make IFCO Walmart’s exclusive RPC packaging provider for select fresh fruits and vegetables distributed in the U.S.
Feb 10th, 2021
Cannabis Packaging System
Spee-Dee’s automated cannabis jar filling system can fill up to 40 jars/min per. A dual tare gross weighing system checks jar tare weight and gross weight at high speeds.
Feb 10th, 2021
Financing Available on PakTech Applicators
PakTech announces a partnership with GreatAmerica Financial Services to offer financing options on the sale of all PakTech Applicators.
Feb 9th, 2021
ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing
Adam Rosenthal was appointed to the new position of Director of Marketing, Pharma business line for ProMach.
Feb 9th, 2021
The acquisition of Cosmatic will enable the expansion of the Group's expertise in a segment that uses some of the most complex technologies in the cosmetics world.
Marchesini Group opens its Beauty Division and acquires Cosmatic
Acquisition will expand the company’s expertise through Cosmatic’s complex technology for the creation of lipsticks.
Feb 9th, 2021
Karville Increases Capacity for Pouch Machine Manufacturing
Karlville Swiss opened a second building in Stabio, Switzerland to meet the demands of the flexible packaging market.
Feb 9th, 2021
Arol North America Names Vice President and General Manager
Benedito Pinto has assumed the role of General Manager and Vice President for Arol North America after Steve Locker retired at the beginning of 2021.
Feb 9th, 2021
Filling/Capping System
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc, featuring robotic automation, is a servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for filling and capping of cannabis distillate into vape cartridges and pens.
Feb 8th, 2021
Colordyne Technologies and Neenah Performance Materials Form Partnership
Colordyne Technologies and Neenah Performance Materials are joining efforts to offer customers the latest advancements in digital print.
Feb 8th, 2021
WestRock Earns Top Marks in HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
WestRock earned 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality.
Feb 8th, 2021
Jones Family of Companies Hires Senior Vice President of Operations
Mike Jewell was hired as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Jones Family of Companies.
Feb 5th, 2021
Swift Sensors: Sub-Zero Temperature Sensor for COVID-19 Vaccine Monitoring and Storage
24/7 cloud-based wireless monitoring ensures vaccines are stored throughout the cold chain in the required sub-zero temperature ranges down to -100°C.
Feb 4th, 2021
Krones Joins the EU’s Circular Economy Initiative
The Krones Group joined the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform.
Feb 4th, 2021
Multivac Appoints Vice President of Subsidiary Operations
Philipp Losinger was appointed Vice President of Subsidiary Operations in the Corporate Sales & Marketing division at Multivac. He is responsible for the management and strategic development of the subsidiaries in Africa, the Arab Emirates, and Oceania.
Feb 4th, 2021
Gripper Allows Intelligent, Precise Handling of Delicate Objects
Is available in two- and four-finger configurations
Feb 3rd, 2021
Stretch Blow Molding Machine Lne Increases Product Range
PET Technologies offers wide range of blow molding machines for PET market producers to blow PET bottles formats from 0.1 to 6.0 liters.
Feb 3rd, 2021