ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing

ProMach’s Pharma business line consists of the NJM, WLS, and Pharmaworks product brands. Rosenthal is responsible for leading strategies and initiatives that promote ProMach’s packaging machinery for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biopharmaceutical and personal care industries.

“Our Pharma business line offers an incredibly wide portfolio of world-class solutions. From standalone systems to fully integrated, turnkey lines, ProMach is positioned to give customers everything they need,” said Tom McDaniel, Senior Vice President of Pharma at ProMach. “Adam and I have worked together in the past, and I’m excited he’s joined our team. He has an extensive marketing background as well as very relevant experience in other aspects of our business and industry. His varied skillset helps him understand and approach marketing from different angles with fresh eyes.”

Rosenthal brings 18 years of experience with pharmaceutical packaging equipment, accrued during his lengthy career at Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging Technology) where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Recently, he was Director of Supply Chain, IT and Marketing at Syntegon. He also has global key account experience. Rosenthal holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in management from the College of St. Scholastica.

"ProMach has created a great balance between integrating their brands and cultivating their individual identities. The brands work together while still maintaining their unique personalities,” said Rosenthal. “NJM, WLS and Pharmaworks have recently come together within ProMach, and I’m thrilled to be on the ground floor as we build the marketing vision for our rapidly growing Pharma business line.

