Jones Family of Companies Hires Senior Vice President of Operations

Mike Jewell was hired as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Jones Family of Companies.

Jones Family of Companies
Feb 5th, 2021
Mike Jewell

With more than 25 years of manufacturing, supply chain, and business improvement experience, Jewell will join the Jones team to lead its manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain operations.

“Mike embraces visual management and team engagement on the manufacturing floor. He believes in highly disciplined operations and lean standards.” said CP Davis, CEO of Jones. “Mike passionately supports individual and team training and development to drive day-to-day performance improvements and enhance team morale and safety.”

Prior to joining Jones, Jewell served as Vice President of Operations for a major building and home products manufacturer and led multiple production sites throughout the East Coast, guiding over 1,500 employees to operational excellence. Jewell has also held progressive leadership assignments with both family-owned and private equity-backed companies in operations, quality assurance, and business development across multiple industries including durable goods, steel fabrication, and automotive sectors. Jewell is a graduate of Kennedy Western University, holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification and is a US Army veteran.

“We are fortunate at this stage in Jones’ growth path to have Mike join our team. As a member of our executive leadership team, Mike will complement our efforts to navigate continuous growth and support our desire to serve our customers with superior quality and capabilities,” Davis adds.


