IMA’s ELECTRIC atTRACTION Virtual Show a Success

On January 20 and 21, ATOP presented its electric traction and green mobility solutions at IMA’s Sensing Future Days virtual exhibition.

IMA Group
Feb 1st, 2021
Esterno Atop (002)[2]

ATOP, which was founded in 1993, has been part of the IMA Group since 2019. The company’s aim is to develop tailored technologies to meet quality and production requirements in all winding and assembly processes in the field of rotors and stators. Its main focus is on wound stator and rotor production lines for electric motors for the electric traction, automotive, industrial, household appliance and power tool industries.

Hairpin technology is one of the key features of ATOP’s manufacturing processes and represents one of the most important technical solutions in the field of e-motors. Its technical and commercial importance has encouraged ATOP to invest in continuous research and development programs.

During the event, the many and different sections of the virtual venue were available to unveil the next generation of manufacturing technologies to assemble hairpin stators of traction motors dedicated to the e-mobility industry.

The platform was set up with different sectors: the ‘’Sensing Future Live Arena’’ was the principal zone where live presentations were given; the ‘’Machines On Show’’ area, created for visitors to discover the technical characteristics of the machines; an IMA Digital section to share transversal digital applications developed by the Group; and lastly an ‘’On-Demand’’ area where it was possible to see past sessions from previous editions of Sensing Future Days again.

The live agenda has been structured with the intent of covering 4 different time-zones: Europe, America, China and Korea. As a result of this timetable, the first day was watched mostly by European and American audiences, whereas the second day had more Asian visitors.

The exhibition focused on an extremely precise subject in a defined market sector, combining ATOP’s latest solutions with aspects of their Research & Development:

• E-Mobility, part of the IMA Zero project on sustainability;

• Traction Hairpin Solutions, with a general overview of ATOP’s solutions and a focus on the future of the hairpin forming process for e-mobility;

• ATOP and the IMA Digital project with a concrete example of Remote FAT;

• 3D laser welding quality control with the utilization of a 3D vision system based on the “fringe pattern projection” technique for the quality control of laser welds in hairpin stator wires;

• Electrical testing process based on ATOP’s know-how and proprietary technology.

A 2-day event with 16 live sessions and 10+ Group experts giving 9 hours of live streaming, 180 unique viewers from 20 different countries for 480 total views: just a few numbers that reflect the considerable interest that the market has in this topic.

Despite its specificity, there was a large audience actively participating at the live sessions, sending in questions and asking for more information about ATOP’s products and technologies.

Click here to watch again the ATOP ELECTRIC atTRACTION event.

IMA Group
