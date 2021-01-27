Great Lakes Label Launches New Website

With the use of flexographic printing, color management procedures, and in-house departments in art and R&D, Great Lakes Label is always striving to stay up to date with the latest technology, trends, & labeling techniques.

The website features a new crisp & clean design that is mobile-friendly, with updated information and links! “This will allow our customers to see what our company is really about. It is no longer an old & outdated looking site, that made us feel like we were not constantly evolving with our techniques and quality of labels. Now, our new website can help us portray our company and brand how we want!” says the creator.

Visit the new website and view the various industries Great Lakes Label works with, meet their team, see what the company is all about, contact them easily, check out the applicators they have to offer, and more.



