Pharmaworks Appoints Director of Sales

Tyler is responsible for leading the team that brings Pharmaworks’ blister machines and other packaging systems to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturers and contract packers around the world.

“Here at Pharmaworks, we’re expanding our markets, opening up new avenues for sales and diversifying our product portfolio to satisfy a wider range of customers. We continue to develop a mix of innovative, high-quality offerings, from entry-level models to top-tier solutions like our new TF1pro blister machine. Chad is instrumental in making the most of these initiatives,” said Ben Brower, General Manager at Pharmaworks. “With his extensive background in pharmaceutical technology and equipment sales, Chad has an innate understanding of our products and customers. You don’t see someone like him walk in off the street every day.”

Tyler brings 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical packaging, manufacturing, engineering, management, and sales. Most recently, he was Chief Technology Officer at Jekson USA, Inc. Before that, he was at Optel Group for ten years, holding positions of increasing responsibilities including Senior Director of Global Corporate Account as well as European Program Manager, based in the UK.

“Pharmaworks is the best kept secret in the industry, with world-class products, people and service,” said Tyler. “I want to show manufacturers and contract packers everywhere how we can help solve their production problems and improve their operational efficiencies. It’s exciting to work with such a high caliber supplier.”

