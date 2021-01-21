Samuel Packaging Systems Launches Online Store

The site is designed to provide North American customers with an easy and convenient way to make purchases from the company’s leading packaging tool line.

“Our new STL Tooling Line was quickly embraced by customers across North America when it was launched last year,” stated Rod Crawford, President, Samuel Manufacturing Division. “Customers have told us that STL Tools are reliable, lightweight, and designed to stand up to their demanding requirements. With the launch of samuelpackagingstore.com, we are adding an easy, convenient way for North American packaging customers to purchase these products online.”

A selection of SPSG’s most popular products, including its STL Hand Tools, are available on the site, which allows customers to browse, search, watch video tutorials, download specifications, and compare products. Purchases can be made in minutes, using a credit card and the store’s straightforward checkout process.

