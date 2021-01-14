NJM Appoints Regional Sales Manager

Backich is responsible for bringing NJM’s packaging systems, including those from Dara Pharma, to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device manufacturers and contract packers throughout this region.

Tom Kessler, who previously handled this territory, is now the dedicated Product Manager at NJM bringing Dara Pharma equipment to customers across the United States and Canada.

“It’s been a busy year here at NJM. Beyond meeting the rising demand for all our product lines, we’ve been supporting many COVID initiatives, working with manufacturers involved in testing as well as vaccine packaging. Randy was hired to help our growing customer base in the important Northeast region,” said Mark Laroche, Vice President of Sales for NJM and WLS. “His professional background is impressive – Randy has a deep understanding of our industries and equipment. He’s been able to hit the ground running, delivering tremendous value to our customers.”

Backich brings over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical packaging equipment sales. Most recently, he held the position of Accounts Engineering and Sales at Universal Machine Company. Prior to that, he was a Sales Representative for Pharmaworks, another ProMach Pharma brand. Backich holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University and a MBA from Temple University.

“As an established market leader with a rich history, NJM has a wide portfolio of innovative and reliable solutions,” said Backich. “They offer quality equipment for both solid-dose and liquid products including tablet counters, fillers, cappers, labelers, and more. It’s not unusual for NJM to design, build and integrate a customer’s entire packaging line. I’m excited to join such a respected supplier with world-class service.”

