Colored by INX Can Design Contest Call for Entries

The event is open to brand owners, design agencies, marketers, and others who utilized the INX Color Catalog to produce a single commercial can design between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

INX introduced the contest last year and was well received with a highly positive response from the industry. Crown Brand Building Packaging captured the title with its colorful entry for INDIO Beer Pueblos de México Unido Edición Muertos (shown).

“We created the contest last year to showcase our industry-leading INX 2-Piece Metal Color Catalog and corresponding digital color library. We were blown away by the response it generated,” said Renee Schouten, Director of Marketing for INX International Ink Co. “More than 200 decision makers representing beverage brands and marketers, breweries, can makers and design agencies recognize the INX Color Catalog as the lone true color standard for the metal decorating industry. And we believe the Can Design contest not only will heighten greater awareness, but it will encourage others to display their best design work.”

All entries must be postmarked by April 30. A panel of representatives from the INX Color Perfection® team will select the top five finalists based on originality, overall design aesthetics, best use of the color palette, and for the project statement explaining how color was integral to the design solution. The winner once again will be determined through public voting via Facebook from May 10-17, with the official announcement to be made on May 18.

