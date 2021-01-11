Liquibox Announces Business Development Manager, New Zealand

Benzie has a very strong background in packaging. He spent 14 years at Scholle as the Commercial Business Manager, and prior to that worked at Chequer Packaging and DuPont. Benzie is familiar with the flexible packaging industry as well as the beverage and food service customers in New Zealand and Australia. His unique perspective will be an advantage to the Asia Pacific team. Liquibox is looking forward to welcoming him on board to quickly accelerate the company’s growth across Australasia.
Benzie remains based in Auckland, New Zealand.