Liquibox Announces Business Development Manager, New Zealand

Colin Benzie joined the Liquibox as Business Development Manager New Zealand to expand the global reach of the flexible liquid packaging company.

Liquibox
Jan 11th, 2021
Liquibox C benzie

Benzie has a very strong background in packaging. He spent 14 years at Scholle as the Commercial Business Manager, and prior to that worked at Chequer Packaging and DuPont. Benzie is familiar with the flexible packaging industry as well as the beverage and food service customers in New Zealand and Australia. His unique perspective will be an advantage to the Asia Pacific team. Liquibox is looking forward to welcoming him on board to quickly accelerate the company’s growth across Australasia.

Benzie remains based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Index
BillerudKorsnäs Nominates Chairman of the Board
The Nomination Committee of BillerudKorsnäs has proposed that Jan Svensson be elected as Chairman of the Board of BillerudKorsnäs at its Annual General Meeting.
Jan 12th, 2021
Dsc5869
CRP Cap for Cannabis Beverages
PakTech’s PakLock is a certified CRP cap designed for THC beverages. It fits on 8 oz, 12 oz, 16 oz, and 19.2 oz 202-260 aluminum can formats.
Jan 12th, 2021
Plitek Slitter 2
Plitek Adds Slitting Capacity to Facility
Plitek added a new slitter to its Des Plaines, Ill., facility.
Jan 12th, 2021
Logo 19380593d927a5678111629d2018aca5
Amcor Recognized by CDP for Advancements in Sustainability
Amcor was awarded a A- grade for Climate Change in CDP’s annual ratings, highlighting the company’s decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.
Jan 12th, 2021
Bosch Rexroth Ctrl X Drive 38644
Compact, Scalable Drive System
Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX DRIVE is said to be the most compact, scalable, and consistent modular drive system available. It has space-saving dimensions of up to 50% and can provide tailored solutions with peak currents of 6 A to 375 A.
Jan 11th, 2021
Delta Bagger Triangle 1
Vf/f/s Bagger
Triangle Package Machinery’s new Delta vf/f/s bagger is easy to operate, offers quick and easy changeovers of forming tubes, film rolls, and sealing jaws, and features IO Link enabled sensors.
Jan 11th, 2021
Yoshi Izumi
Shibuya Hoppmann Corp. Appoints New President
Yoshi Izumi was appointed President of Shibuya Hoppmann Corp.
Jan 11th, 2021
Fresh 2020 Logo 215x215
Sonoco FRESH to Host Virtual Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit
Clemson alumnus David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, will give the keynote presentation at the inaugural Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit hosted by Sonoco FRESH at Clemson University.
Jan 8th, 2021
Riccardo Cavanna
Cavanna Group Announces Corporate Reorganization
Cavanna Group announced a corporate reorganization effective January 1, 2021, with the declared objective of evolving towards a greater use of its resources.
Jan 8th, 2021
Paul Swietlinski
JLS Adds National Sales Manager in Canada
JLS Automation strengthened its sales team for the Canadian market with the addition of Paul Swietlinski as National Sales Manager—Canada.
Jan 7th, 2021
Motion Hq
Motion Industries Breaks Ground for New Facility
Jan 7th, 2021
Columbia Okura 809
Columbia/Okura Announces Strategic Relationship with Integra Systems Brazil
Columbia/Okura LLC and Integra Systems executed a license agreement that will allow Integra Systems to produce the complete line of Columbia/Okura robotic palletizers in Brazil.
Jan 7th, 2021
Selig Group Logo Hi Res
Selig Group Acquires Performance Systematix
Selig Group, owned by CC Industries, completed the acquisition of Performance Systematix (PSI) a supplier of container and packaging venting solutions.
Jan 6th, 2021
Side Drive Conveyor
SideDrive Conveyor Co. Launches
SideDrive Conveyor Co. announces its launch as the first company to exclusively focus on configurable side drive conveyor solutions for flexible and modular sanitary applications.
Jan 5th, 2021
Inx Technical Services
INX International Enhances Technical Services to Commercial and Package Printers
INX International Ink Co. enhances its technical services, including training and education, improvement in pressroom productivity, and more for commercial and package printing customers.
Jan 5th, 2021
Lisa1[1]
Plexpack Appoints Lisa Hunt CEO
Lisa Hunt was appointed CEO of Plexpack Corp. effective January 5, 2020. She will take over from Paul Irvine, Owner and Chairman, who has dedicated and cultivated the company over his 29 years tenure.
Jan 5th, 2021
Fogg
Sealed Rinser Enclosure Doors
Fogg Filler created new sealed doors for a safer rinsing environment.
Jan 4th, 2021
Logoa Ulma
Packaging Experts Partner to Increase Efficiency of Running Compostable Films
The collaboration between ULMA Packaging and TIPA will optimize ULMA box motion and flow-wrapping machines to run with compostable films, matching conventional plastic’s performance and machinability.
Dec 21st, 2020
Pw 76369 Sick Logo With Claim
SICK Named Top Employer By Forbes
SICK ranks number 124 on list of 750 multinational corporations in 45 different countries.
Dec 18th, 2020
Rodrigo Sanfuentes
Serac Hires Regional Sales Manager, Mexico
Rodrigo Melo Sanfuentes was hired as Regional Sales Manager, Mexico for Serac Inc.
Dec 18th, 2020
Sharp Max Pro 24
Continuous Bagging System
Pregis’ Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 continuous bagging system handles a wide range of products and bag sizes making it suitable for fulfillment operations with a broad e-commerce offering.
Dec 18th, 2020
Corbin Nichols
Toray Plastics Adds Sales Representative
Corbin Nichols joined Toray Plastics (America), Inc. as a sales representative in its Torayfan Division.
Dec 17th, 2020
Classic Packaging Sitexco System
Classic Packaging Purchases Eaglewood Technologies Equipment
Classic Packaging Co. purchased a Sitexco SL 1.5 Laser Anilox Cleaning System from Eaglewood Technologies, in partnership with Anderson & Vreeland.
Dec 17th, 2020
Im0092114
New Modular and Flexible Machine Safety Solution
The new Flexi Compact safety controller from SICK offers scalability and functionality suited for any application.
Dec 16th, 2020
Josh Becker Harpak Ulma
Harpak-ULMA Launches Bakery and Confectionery Market Initiative
Harpak-ULMA launched a North American initiative to help the bakery and confectionery market improve flexibility and operational performance in response to COVID-19 business disruptions.
Dec 16th, 2020
Rcd White Paper 1
Sustainable Packaging Innovation Workshop White Paper
RCD Packaging Innovation hosted the Redefining Flexible Films Innovation Workshop and offers the results of the workshop in a white paper.
Dec 16th, 2020
Coperion K Tron K3 Loss In Weight Vibratory Feeder
Vibratory Feeders Provide Gentle Handling and Higher Accuracy
Deliver less product waste, less downtime, and better end product quality
Dec 16th, 2020
Unknown 1
Universal Robots Reaches Milestone with 50,000 Collaborative Robots Sold
Universal Robots reaches an industry milestone with the delivery of its 50,000th unit to German company VEMA GmbH.
Dec 16th, 2020
Eagle Tall Pro Xs Front Cmyk
X-ray Inspection System
Eagle Product’s compact Eagle Tall PRO XS is designed to inspect cans, jars, and bottles and is ideal for manufacturers with limited line space.
Dec 16th, 2020
Contrinex Inductive Proximity Sensors 5x7
New Contrinex DW Series Proximity Sensors From AutomationDirect
Dec 15th, 2020