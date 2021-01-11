Shibuya Hoppmann Corp. Appoints New President

Izumi joined the SHC family in 2006, and has acted for the past 14 years as executive vice president of Sales Division 2. When asked to reflect on highlights of his career with the company thus far, Izumi notes improved customer relations and increased sales of Aseptic and ESL systems as two areas in which he takes great pride. He also looks forward the challenge of taking on his new role. Izumi will be replacing current president, Mark Flanagan, who has served the role for the past 20 years. Moving forward, Izumi notes his desire to heighten communication and job satisfaction within the company, in addition to focusing on new technology and innovation. “There are two items that are very important to our company. The first is creating business that makes our customers happier and more profitable by providing something valuable to them. The second is providing a place where people like to work – one that has a delightful, pleasant feeling. We aim to attract people to our company so that they want to join in what we are doing and stay for a long time,” says Izumi.

