Eco Flexibles Appoints Business Unit Manager

Edwards will work with Eco Flexibles customers to develop cost-effective packaging that meets the rising demand for sustainability, without compromising on performance.

With almost 20 years of experience in the flexible packaging sector, Edwards is perfectly positioned to help brands of every size make a simple and effective switch to more environmentally conscious packaging.

Commenting on the appointment, Matt Francklow, Director at Eco Flexibles, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team as we continue our drive for a fundamentally better packaging supply experience. A natural fit for the business, Paul shares the same belief that we do – that the traditional way flexible packaging has developed and delivered no longer holds the same appeal for brands, printers or packers – or the consumer.

“The need for new sustainable packaging design is clear, but there is a disconnect between the technologies available and the innovations needed. The real differentiator at Eco Flexibles is that we understand the pressure points and challenges that our customers experience first-hand. They love that our deep experience in the industry helps us take away a lot of their headaches.

Edwards added: “Our fresh approach to sustainable packaging development is clearly resonating with today’s FMCG and grocery sectors and I'm delighted to join the business at a very exciting time. As we continue to build our global presence and help guide brands and their packers on packaging sustainability best practice, it is becoming ever clearer that our innovative packaging supply model is delivering real breakthrough value.”

Eco Flexibles takes a fresh approach to flexible packaging by rebuilding the traditional supply chain in favor of the customer. The business offers no-nonsense sustainable flexible packaging, including lightweight, recyclable, reusable and compostable solutions.

