Eco Flexibles Appoints Business Unit Manager

Paul Edwards was appointed Business Unit Manager of Eco Flexibles.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Eco Flexibles
Dec 14th, 2020
Paul Edwards

Edwards will work with Eco Flexibles customers to develop cost-effective packaging that meets the rising demand for sustainability, without compromising on performance.

With almost 20 years of experience in the flexible packaging sector, Edwards is perfectly positioned to help brands of every size make a simple and effective switch to more environmentally conscious packaging.

Commenting on the appointment, Matt Francklow, Director at Eco Flexibles, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team as we continue our drive for a fundamentally better packaging supply experience. A natural fit for the business, Paul shares the same belief that we do – that the traditional way flexible packaging has developed and delivered no longer holds the same appeal for brands, printers or packers – or the consumer.

“The need for new sustainable packaging design is clear, but there is a disconnect between the technologies available and the innovations needed. The real differentiator at Eco Flexibles is that we understand the pressure points and challenges that our customers experience first-hand. They love that our deep experience in the industry helps us take away a lot of their headaches.

Edwards added: “Our fresh approach to sustainable packaging development is clearly resonating with today’s FMCG and grocery sectors and I'm delighted to join the business at a very exciting time. As we continue to build our global presence and help guide brands and their packers on packaging sustainability best practice, it is becoming ever clearer that our innovative packaging supply model is delivering real breakthrough value.”

Eco Flexibles takes a fresh approach to flexible packaging by rebuilding the traditional supply chain in favor of the customer. The business offers no-nonsense sustainable flexible packaging, including lightweight, recyclable, reusable and compostable solutions.

Companies in this article
Eco Flexibles
Paul Edwards
Eco Flexibles Appoints Business Unit Manager
Paul Edwards was appointed Business Unit Manager of Eco Flexibles.
Dec 14th, 2020
Even after 25 years, the versatile Bus Terminal and EtherCAT I/O technology from Beckhoff remains an indispensable and fundamental component of modern, modularly adaptable automation systems.
Beckhoff Celebrates 25 Years of Bus Terminal I/O Technology
The electronic terminal block, which started as a revolutionary idea, is now a foundational component and global standard in automation technology.
Dec 14th, 2020
Jim Eckes, Nercon and Shawn Porath, Oconto High School.
Nercon Invests in Its Community and Nurtures the Future Workforce
When Nercon updated it Oconto facility it donated its CNC machine to Oconto High School’s Tech Ed programs to help students get access to equipment used in industrial settings.
Dec 14th, 2020
3tlv 559x
Air Operated Conveyors
Exair’s Type 303 stainless steel 3 NPT Threaded Line Vac air operated conveyors convert ordinary pipe into a powerful conveying system for parts, scrap, trim, and other bulk materials.
Dec 14th, 2020
Matthew Kelley
Dorner Appoints Regional Sales Director
Matthew Kelley was appointed Regional Sales Director for Dorner. He will lead a team of regional managers to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.
Dec 11th, 2020
Pregis Air Speed Ascent
Air Cushioning System
Pregis’ AirSpeed Ascent high-pressure air cushioning system creates its patented square pattern hybrid cushioning (HC) packaging material on-demand.
Dec 11th, 2020
Maple Jet Hx Nitro Image For Pr 9 Dec 2020
Thermal Inkjet Printer
MapleJet Co.’s new Hx Nitro thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer features next generation print cartridge technology. It can print high resolution date codes and batch numbers onto angled or concave surfaces, such as the bottom of cans.
Dec 11th, 2020
Image 2 New Conveyor
Food Conveyor
Fortress Technology’s tight fitting food conveyor eliminates the need to loosen belt tension when regularly sanitizing food inspection machinery and equipment.
Dec 10th, 2020
Fat
Marchesini Group Offers Remote Services
Marchesini Group consolidated its remote after-sales support services to offer full assistance to customers in the current international context.
Dec 10th, 2020
Kemira Logo 1
Kemira Announces Partnership with Danimer Scientific
Kemira, a manufacturer of sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries, and Danimer Scientific, a manufacturer of biodegradable materials, will develop biodegradable aqueous barrier coatings for more sustainable paper and board products.
Dec 10th, 2020
Pierre Pienaar (top left) appoints executive team.
Pierre Pienaar Re-elected as WPO President
Pierre Pienaar was elected president of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) for a second term, commencing January 2021.
Dec 9th, 2020
Zca Cutaway Rgb 5 Inches[1]
Zip Chain Actuator
U.S. Tsubaki’s electric linear Zip Chain Actuator is designed to provide high speeds and multi-point stopping in a compact footprint.
Dec 9th, 2020
603 Main
INX do Brasil Merger Paves Way for Expansion in South America
INX International Ink Co. announced that all its South American business has officially merged with parent corporation INX do Brasil.
Dec 9th, 2020
Jw Winco Hygenic Design Product Family
Hygienic Indexing Plunger
JW Winco expands its hygienic design product family with the new GN 8170 stainless steel indexing plungers designed for use in areas requiring sanitary equipment.
Dec 8th, 2020
Highspeed Extruder
Extracting Oil from Plastic Waste
Dutch company Petrogas—Blue Alp has developed a pro-duction plant to extract oils and fuel from used plastic and has commissioned it for Renasci, located in Oost-ende, Belgium.
Dec 8th, 2020
Roland
K2 Kinetics Adds Vice President of Sales
Roland Strabler was hired as Vice President of Sales for K2 Kinetics, LLC.
Dec 8th, 2020
Kurt Huelsman Cropped
Brown Machine Group Appoints Kurt Huelsman President of NAS
Brown Machine Group (BMG) appointed Kurt Huelsman President of NAS (Nalle Automation Systems), including the robotics solutions of Axatronics, which represents the packaging automation platform of the Brown Machine Group.
Dec 7th, 2020
20 Nbk 0272 Media Release A2399590 Project Image V1 0
Fullstream Project Integrates Dry Bulk Material Discharging and Bulk Liquid Handling Systems
National Bulk Equipment’s (NBE) batch processing project integrates dry bulk material handling and bulk liquid handling systems to ensure a homogeneous slurry is accurately produced and reliably supplied to downstream food processing operations.
Dec 7th, 2020
Fogg
Automated Cap Chute Changeover
Fogg Filler offers an option for automated chute changeover for different caps.
Dec 7th, 2020
Liquibox Madrid Hi Res 1
Liquibox Opens Flexible Packaging Facility in Spain
Liquibox opened a 140,000-sq-ft flexible packaging “super-factory” in Madrid, Spain to meet the rising EU demand for bag-in-box products.
Dec 7th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Tufpak Secura'T engineering plastic bags.
Spartech Acquires Tufpak, Inc.
Spartech announces the acquisition of Tufpak, Inc., a manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices, and biopharma packaging.
Dec 4th, 2020
Ds Smith Virus Resistant Pack
DS Smith to Launch Virus Resistant Packaging
DS Smith announces an exclusive partnership with Touchguard to develop a new range of sustainable cardboard packaging to protect consumers against potentially harmful bacteria.
Dec 4th, 2020
Package Leak Detector Leak Master Pro2 Collage
Leak Tester for MAP Packaging
The LEAK-MASTER PRO 2 from Witt-Gasetechnik is designed to find micro-leaks in MAP packaging. The test is carried out using CO2 as the tracer gas.
Dec 4th, 2020
Pr182020 Beckhoff Elm72xx Print
Servo Drives
Beckhoff’s ELM72xx EtherCAT servo drives deliver an output current (Irms) of up to 16 A at 48 V DC for the power supply.
Dec 4th, 2020
Margaret Herndon
WestRock Announces Chief Marketing Officer
Margaret Herndon joined WestRock as Chief Marketing Officer.
Dec 4th, 2020
Blossom Guala Closures
Recyclable Closures
Guala Closures Group launches the Blossom line of recyclable closures designed for wine, spirits, water, beverages, and olive oil products.
Dec 4th, 2020
Dru2002 Tm01 Rgb01
drupa 2021 Cancelled
The 2021 edition of drupa has been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next event will take place as scheduled from May 28-June 7, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Dow
PCR Resin for Shrink Film Applications
Dow introduces a PCR resin designed specifically for retail and logistic shrink film applications.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Index
ProAmpac Acquires Canadian Packaging Suppliers
ProAmpac has acquired Canada-based private businesses Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd., and Dyne-A-Pak expanding its manufacturing capabilities and broadening the product offerings it provides to retail, grocery, and QSR customers.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Ray Musson
Massman Automation Hires Regional Sales Manager
Ray Musson was hired as Regional Sales Manager of case packing and palletizing for Massman Automation Designs, LLC’s Central and Central South regions.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Ricard
Serac Group Announces Chief Sales Officer
Dino Chece, President/CEO, of the Serac Group, announces the promotion of Nicolas Ricard to Chief Sales Officer (CSO).
Dec 3rd, 2020
Cannucce
Straw Former/Wrapper
IMA Group’s machinery line for producing paper straws consists of the SF-150 forming machine and SW-2000 wrapping machine.
Dec 3rd, 2020