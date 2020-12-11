Dorner Appoints Regional Sales Director

Matthew Kelley was appointed Regional Sales Director for Dorner. He will lead a team of regional managers to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.

Dorner Mfg. Corp.
Dec 11th, 2020
Matthew Kelley

Kelley brings more than 14 years of sales experience to Dorner. He was most recently a regional sales manager at PCM, a fluid-handling equipment supplier for industrial and food markets. Kelley also held various sales manager positions within the natural resources and medical industries.

“This is a great opportunity for me to join Dorner and work closely with our talented regional sales managers to demonstrate the value our conveyor solutions bring to customers,” Kelley said. “This is a growing company, and I’m very excited to join this team and contribute to make 2021 a great year for Dorner.”

Kelley will be based at Dorner’s headquarters in Hartland, Wis

Dorner Mfg. Corp.
