Dorner Appoints Regional Sales Director

Kelley brings more than 14 years of sales experience to Dorner. He was most recently a regional sales manager at PCM, a fluid-handling equipment supplier for industrial and food markets. Kelley also held various sales manager positions within the natural resources and medical industries.

“This is a great opportunity for me to join Dorner and work closely with our talented regional sales managers to demonstrate the value our conveyor solutions bring to customers,” Kelley said. “This is a growing company, and I’m very excited to join this team and contribute to make 2021 a great year for Dorner.”

Kelley will be based at Dorner’s headquarters in Hartland, Wis

