ProAmpac Acquires Canadian Packaging Suppliers

Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A-Pak are packaging suppliers to North American retailers, grocery chains, and quick service restaurants (QSR), as well as wholesale distribution companies, specializing in the manufacturing of paper bags, plastic bags and can liners, and foam packaging trays. Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac, said, “All of us at ProAmpac have deep respect for the legacy and long history of excellence of the Rosenbloom Group of companies. We are pleased to add this strong business to our platforms, which enhances our presence in Canada and allows us to broaden our product offering in the United States. With the Rosenbloom, Dyne-A-Pak and Hymopack brands as part of the ProAmpac family, we will deliver even greater value and services to our customers.”

Richard Rosenbloom of Rosenbloom Groupe said, “As a third-generation family business, it was important for us to partner with an organization that understands our values and respects our culture. The ProAmpac team has demonstrated an appreciation for our history and I look forward to working collaboratively with Greg as we seamlessly bring our organizations together. Our capabilities are highly complementary with ProAmpac’s operations, and I am confident this combination will deliver compelling value to our customers and exciting opportunities for our team.”

Gerry Maldoff, President of Hymopack, added, “With the expanded resources, scale and combination with ProAmpac, our business will be well-positioned for growth. I am excited to work with ProAmpac to enhance our plastic packaging and manufacturing capabilities and provide a broader product offering to a growing base of grocery, retail, distribution and QSR customers.”

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of the Rosenbloom Groupe, ProAmpac has 35 sites globally, with nearly 4,600 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac manufactures flexible packaging for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. Rosenbloom Groupe’s brands will continue in Canada and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities.

Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, said, “We are excited to welcome Rosenbloom Groupe to the ProAmpac and Pritzker Private Capital families. We look forward to our continued partnership with Greg and the entire ProAmpac team as the company continues to deliver the best possible products and services to its customers.”