OnRobot Expo on Collaborative Automation

Running Dec 2 –3 online, OnRobot Expo will feature keynotes from speakers including Camilo Buscaron, Amazon Web Service’s Head of Cloud Robotics Open Source Technology & Strategy, a panel discussion about collaborative automation with robotics investor and Shark Tank creator, Mark Cuban, and a keynote address from Sue Keay, the CEO of Queensland AI Hub.

Register for OnRobot Expo here.



With rolling streams for Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific regions, the OnRobot Expo will provide visitors with expert-led 30-minute presentations on a massive range of topics from lean manufacturing and collaborative packaging applications, to fast loading CNC solutions and how manufacturers can break down barriers to vision system adoption.

How-To sessions on popular applications

Developed with a special focus on supporting small-to-medium size manufacturing companies, OnRobot Expo will deliver full demos of OnRobot’s expanding range of robotic components from grippers to polishing solutions with How-To Sessions that will show attendees how to implement and get the most out of their robotics investment. Special attention will be given to collaborative applications in metal and metalworking, packaging, food processing, plastics, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

“Manufacturers of all sizes are facing serious challenges in 2020 and, as a result, many are turning to collaborative applications to stay competitive and resilient,” says Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “We created OnRobot Expo to help manufacturers learn about collaborative applications and automation from their manufacturing peers and thought leaders from business and academia.”

Unique learning opportunity

OnRobot Expo attendees will also have access to explore OnRobot’s range of robotic tools and components via a unique interactive digital universe created especially for the event. This interactive environment –and the entire Expo platform-- will be available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

“Collaborative applications enable companies to future-proof their business. The OnRobot Expo is a unique opportunity for manufacturers to meet with product experts and learn exactly how they could benefit from flexible and easy-to use automation solutions,” says Iversen.

Keynotes with actionable insights

In his keynote address on how Amazon develops, tests and deploys robots, Camilo Buscaron will discuss how the cloud simplifies the development and deployment of robotics applications. He will talk about the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AWS RoboMaker, a cloud service that helps customers build, simulate and manage robotic applications.

OnRobot Expo will also feature entrepreneur and robotics investor Mark Cuban in a pre-recorded panel discussion with OnRobot CEO, Enrico Krog Iversen and the CEO of Hirebotics, Rob Goldiez about the importance of collaborative applications in the future of manufacturing for small-to-medium size companies.

Specialist sessions include “Fat Profits with LEAN Manufacturing” in which Casper Hansen, CEO at Technicon discusses the basics and benefits of LEAN manufacturing in automation deployments. “Plus Pack, OnRobot & Worker-Friendly Automation” will see Plus Pack representatives share their experience using OnRobot grippers to enable high mix/low volume production on its food packaging lines, freeing its workers from repetitive, unergonomic manual packaging tasks.

“OnRobot Expo will provide powerful, actionable insights for every visitor, whether you are an expert in industrial robotics that wants to optimize existing automation or you’re representing a small manufacturing company exploring collaborative automation for the first time,” says Iversen.

