Premier Tech Offers Virtual Tour of Its Headquarters

Premier Tech’s Immersive Virtual Tour allows individuals to visit its world headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Qc, Canada from the comfort of their homes and offices.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Premier Tech Chronos
Dec 2nd, 2020
Immersive Virtual Experience 2020

Throughout their visit, the audience will witness the passion that drives Premier Tech’s teams, and the heart that is put into the design and support of its technologies day after day.

This immersive visit gives access to the Premier Tech experience. You will meet some of its dedicated team members and visit plants and offices by means of a 360-degree navigation. We will take you through our entire customer journey from Engineering to Manufacturing and Client Solutions. We have brought together several experts to support you throughout your visit with relevant information on our processes and what makes Premier Tech different.

These times require that we adapt, and we did. Visit the PT Immersive Virtual Tour here.

Companies in this article
Premier Tech Chronos
Videos from Premier Tech ChronosView all videos
CHRONOS - FST Series
CHRONOS - FST Series
Oct 22nd, 2020
PTSA Virtual Assistance Tool
PTSA Virtual Assistance Tool
Jul 31st, 2020
CHRONOS - VP-415 - High-speed compression baler
CHRONOS - VP-415 - High-speed compression baler
Sep 8th, 2020
Fanuc And Plus One Fufillment Solution M 10i B Full Size
Fanuc America and PlusOne Robotics Partner on E-commerce Fulfillment Technologies
Fanuc America and Plus One Robotics have paired their automation technologies to meet the needs of their mutual customers in e-commerce.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Expo Info
OnRobot Expo on Collaborative Automation
OnRobot’s expo is a global, interactive digital robotics event focused on collaborative automation and applications.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Immersive Virtual Experience 2020
Premier Tech Offers Virtual Tour of Its Headquarters
Premier Tech’s Immersive Virtual Tour allows individuals to visit its world headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Qc, Canada from the comfort of their homes and offices.
Dec 2nd, 2020
NORD IE5+ Synchronous Motors
NORD IE5+ Motors Offer New Levels of Energy Efficiency
The new IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motors are extremely energy efficient and compact for demanding conveying applications, with smooth surfaces that also make them an ideal choice in washdown and other harsh or highly-regulated environments.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Logo Transparent Small Opt
Amcor Flexibles Offers Full-day Virtual Conference
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) is offering customers a full-day virtual conference to address marketplace insights, trends, and technical enhancements that deliver value and unlock growth potential through packaging.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Unknown
Morrison Container Handling Hires Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Scott Bolnick was hired as Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions.
Dec 1st, 2020
Dual Hp To Seamless Merge By Multi Conveyor Low Res
Dual Lane Hand-Pack to Single File Merge Maximizes Production
Multi-Conveyor recently built a dual lane hand-pack line, made up of a series of small conveyor sections, all joined by seamless transfers, that manually feed a new merging section to further semi-automate for one of its customers.
Dec 1st, 2020
Cloudlogo
Duravant Acquires Cloud Packaging Solutions
Duravant LLC completed the acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions from its parent company, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC.
Dec 1st, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
Matrix Revamped Website
Matrix Launches Redesigned Website
Matrix Packaging Machinery’s redesigned website features a professional, responsive design; placing the world of vf/f/s machines at the fingertips of users on the go.
Dec 1st, 2020
Oes Integrated Stepper Motors Controllers Drivers 4x5x300
Integrated Motor Controller and Driver
Optimal Engineering Systems introduces the ICAD Series of integrated motion controllers and drivers for 2-phase stepper motors.
Dec 1st, 2020
Liquibox Oishi
Oishi Partners with Liquibox to Launch Green Tea Bag-in-Box Solution to KFC
With plans to enter all KFC restaurants across the country, Thailand-based Oishi found it needed a more efficient liquid packaging solution for the food service channel.
Nov 30th, 2020
Exair Super Air Knife
Air Knife
Exair’s Super Air Knife is suitable for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling parts in industrial applications, as well as acting as an environmental separator or air curtain.
Nov 30th, 2020
Somic Pe Connects Machine
Case Packer
Somic America launches the SOMIC 424 retail ready bottle case packer designed to run a variety of pet care products in blow molded bottles with pull spouts or trigger sprayers.
Nov 30th, 2020
Eriez
Metal Detector Conveyor Systems
Eriez added 6- and 18-in. belt sizes for its Xtreme metal detector conveyor systems with automatic rejects.
Nov 30th, 2020
Phoenix Contact Bl2 Bpc 1501 S 1
Compact IPC
The BL2 BPC 1500 from Phoenix Contact is a compact IPC designed for entry-level automation, small machine control, and IIoT applications such as edge/fog computing or decentralized data collection and processing.
Nov 25th, 2020
Sidel Electric Merge
Sidel Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Elettric80
The companies will act as a one-stop source, allowing food producers to become more flexible, safe, and sustainable with Smart Factory-tailored solutions.
Nov 24th, 2020
Labelcompliance
NiceLabel’s Public Cloud Solution Helps Regulated Companies Remain Compliant
NiceLabel introduces Label Cloud Compliance, a public, validation-ready cloud labeling solution designed to helps organizations of all sizes manage labeling in a regulated environment.
Nov 24th, 2020
Shemesh Automation's new CMO, Anna Kingsley
Shemesh Rounds Off Year of Growth with the Appointment of Anna Kingsley as CMO
Following a period of unprecedented growth, Shemesh Automation is responding to increased demand for its industry-leading packaging machinery solutions by expanding its executive team with the appointment of Anna Kingsley as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Nov 23rd, 2020
The press also features a web cleaner for the base material and an inline vision system meant for printing that meets stringent medical device requirements.
Tekni-Plex Invests in Narrow Web, Flexo Press
Company investment to meet lidding demands for larger-sized medical devices.
Nov 23rd, 2020
More in Supplier News
John Fortin Pmc President Ceo
Paper Machinery Corp. Announces New President and CEO
John Fortin was named President and Chief Executive Officer for Paper Machinery Corp.
Nov 20th, 2020
Refurbished Equipment
Eriez Adds Refurbished Processing Equipment Feature to Website
The new feature allows customers to view the refurbished equipment currently available from Eriez.
Nov 20th, 2020
Fp 230 Straight
Afinia Label and Unified Flex Partner on Desktop Flexible Printer
Afinia Label and Unified Flex of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada announces a partnership where Unified Flex will be the first company in Canada to sell Afinia’s new Label FP-230 flexible packaging desktop printer system.
Nov 20th, 2020
Im0090948
TIM2xx Lidar Sensor Brings Laser-Based Ranging to New Levels
New offerings for localization and anti-collision applications with LiDAR technology.
Nov 20th, 2020
Serac
Cup Decontamination Sensors
Serac’s pulsed light decontamination solution is designed for cup filling lines. It offers an intermediate level of performance between H2O2 and UV decontamination.
Nov 20th, 2020
Pregis Hc Inspyre
Pregis Joined by Nova Chemicals to Support Clean Water Initiative
Pregis was joined by Nova Chemicals Corp. in its efforts to support the Uzima Clean Water Mission.The Atlanta-based charity manufactures and donates water filters to help vulnerable, at-risk populations around the world gain access to clean water.
Nov 20th, 2020
M2 Label Applicator
Label Applicator
ID Technology, a ProMach product brand, introduces the M2 label applicator designed to apply pressure sensitive labels to clamshells, tubs, boxes, trays, bottles, and pallets as well as other packages.
Nov 19th, 2020
Joshua Brunn Domino
Domino Names Digital Printing Project Manager
Domino promoted Joshua Brunn to Digital Printing Project Manager.
Nov 19th, 2020
Logo
Fanuc Named Top Workplace in 2020
Fanuc was named a top work place in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press for the ninth consecutive year.
Nov 19th, 2020
The NORD ECO service helps you save energy and reduce costs.
NORD Offers New ECO Energy & Carbon Emission Optimization Service
The right drive selection delivers long-term benefits to your bottom line. The NORD ECO service will help you identify the most energy-efficient units for your application.
Nov 18th, 2020
Epc Lcx 1
Draw Wire Sensors
Encoder Products’ new LCX Series draw wire sensors work with its encoders to accurately measure position and provide motion feedback in motion control applications.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pulmuone has launched Golden Apple and Cocoa Classic beverages in Ecolean Air aseptic 125-mL packages. Photo courtesy of Ecolean.
South Korean Processor Embraces Sustainable Packaging
The new beverages are aimed at schoolchildren, featuring an easy-to-use, nutritious companion for their lunch meals.
Nov 18th, 2020