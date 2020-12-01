Matrix Launches Redesigned Website

Matrix’s website features a more modern, user-friendly interface for better functionality and customer support. Customers will find the site easier to use and navigate. It is fully responsive, making it the go-to vf/f/s resource for people working from their mobile devices, tablet or desktop computer.

The site’s main tabs of Products, Capabilities, Parts & Services, Company, News & Events and Contact house all the information users need to access Matrix’s vf/f/s machines, industry information, parts, and support. The site also contains product information and performance specifications on FLtècnics, INV PACK, and Toyo Jidoki, three global flexible packaging brands that Matrix serves as the master distributor.

Other features and functionality of Matrix’s new website include:

• More visual layout of product content, allowing for navigation and product review with fewer clicks

• Large color photos and videos of all vf/f/s systems with callouts listing key product differentiators

• Robust search function to quickly locate specific vf/f/s models, accessories, and options

• Helpful FAQs on service & parts



