Oishi Partners with Liquibox to Launch Green Tea Bag-in-Box Solution to KFC

With plans to enter all KFC restaurants across the country, Thailand-based Oishi found it needed a more efficient liquid packaging solution for the food service channel.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Liquibox
Nov 30th, 2020
Liquibox Oishi

Liquibox partnered with Oishi on a 3L and 10L metalized flexible bag with an easy-to-use connecting system to soft drinks dispensing machines. In addition, the company purchased Liquibox’s Autokap 600 filler that allows up to 6,000 bags to be processed daily. The new packaging helps KFC and Oishi improve their sustainability profile as bag-in-box reduces packaging waste, improves efficiency from production to end-of-life resulting in fewer CO2 emissions, and is lighter than single-serve bottles.

This bag-in-box solution—the result of Liquibox’s guidance about the technology and close collaboration between teams—enabled Oishi to bring three new post-mix drinks to market: honey-lemon green tea, lemonade, and Yusu orange juice. The rollout included a campaign that invited consumers to refill their favorite flavors as much as they liked.

Wimonrat Ukkhayakorn, Liquibox sales manager, says: “We were pleased to collaborate with Oishi on a packaging solution that would allow them to bring the company’s great beverages to more people.”

