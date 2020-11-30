Oishi Partners with Liquibox to Launch Green Tea Bag-in-Box Solution to KFC

Liquibox partnered with Oishi on a 3L and 10L metalized flexible bag with an easy-to-use connecting system to soft drinks dispensing machines. In addition, the company purchased Liquibox’s Autokap 600 filler that allows up to 6,000 bags to be processed daily. The new packaging helps KFC and Oishi improve their sustainability profile as bag-in-box reduces packaging waste, improves efficiency from production to end-of-life resulting in fewer CO 2 emissions, and is lighter than single-serve bottles.

This bag-in-box solution—the result of Liquibox’s guidance about the technology and close collaboration between teams—enabled Oishi to bring three new post-mix drinks to market: honey-lemon green tea, lemonade, and Yusu orange juice. The rollout included a campaign that invited consumers to refill their favorite flavors as much as they liked.

Wimonrat Ukkhayakorn, Liquibox sales manager, says: “We were pleased to collaborate with Oishi on a packaging solution that would allow them to bring the company’s great beverages to more people.”

