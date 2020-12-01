Duravant Acquires Cloud Packaging Solutions

The acquisition agreement between Duravant and Hearthside Food Solutions was first announced on November 16, 2020.

Duravant also announced that as a result of the synergies connecting Cloud’s product offerings with Duravant operating company Mespack’s portfolio of highly engineered equipment, Cloud Packaging Solutions will be re-branded to Mespack-Cloud, a Duravant Company. “There is an extremely strong connection between our two organizations,” said Guillem Clofent, Managing Director of Mespack. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cloud and work together under an aligned go-to-market strategy. Both Mespack and Mespack-Cloud equipment will be available through the Mespack global sales team.”

“We’re excited to be a part of the Duravant family of world-class brands and automation solutions,” said Mike Werner, General Manager of Mespack-Cloud. “And we’re even more excited to align with the Mespack team to better serve our customers through a united and collaborative strategy. Duravant’s lifecycle management via the company’s SupportPro services also gives our customers broader access to value-added solutions that will help their operations achieve their productivity and efficiency goals.”

