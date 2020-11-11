PPi Technologies and PopPack Develop Sustainable Flexible Packaging

PPi Technologies Group in a cooperation agreement with PopPack LLC, will be customizing PopPack’s Air-Powered Package technology to make commercial prototypes at its packaging incubator facilities in the U.S.

Nov 11th, 2020
PopPack’s, EasyPop innovation is based on a simple concept: using an air bubble that functions as a lever to easily open packages when the bubble is popped.

PPi Technologies Group has the technical expertise, know-how, and capacity to produce customized packaging solutions for its customers and to complete the required R&D to make packaging prototypes. PPi Technologies Group will implement production development and machinery modifications required for commercial production and scalability, incorporating the EasyPop feature into flexible packages.

“The Air-Powered Package is a next generation package feature, designed with a consumer first approach. It has impressive functionality with built-in consumer convenience for producing easy-to-open packages. PopPack’s technologies will broaden packaging solutions offered by PPi Technologies Group with alternatives for consumer convenient packaging with greater production efficiencies. We look forward to working with our new and existing customers to implement the novel Easy Pop packaging features for commercial production,” says R. Charles Murray, CEO of PPi Technologies Group.

PopPack’s solution is suitable for consumer products packaged on vf/f/s or hf/f/s machines and thermoformers. The packages are easy to open and can be combined with reclosing and self-closing features eliminating the need for scissors, knives, teeth, or tear strips or caps to open flexible packages. PopPack’s EasyPop design technologies apply to solids, liquids, and powders for food and non-food products.

PopPack’s EasyPop design technologies produce a distinct and appealing “popping” sound which instantly engages the consumer and provides assurance of freshness, tamper-evidence, and product safety. The package design offers improvements for flexible packages to reduce pathogens and contamination of the product. Packages can be opened with only one hand, making this design feature ideal for on-the-go consumers. EasyPop is appropriate for snacks, foods, condiments and beverages, as well as for packaging personal care and healthcare products, cosmetics, lotions, consumer goods and convenience products.


