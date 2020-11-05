Mold-Rite Plastics Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Mold-Rite Plastics announced it signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, joining a worldwide collaboration of businesses and governments committed to rethinking the way we design, use, and reuse plastics to create a circular economy for plastic.

Mold-Rite Plastics
Nov 5th, 2020
Mrp Logo For Web

“We are proud to have signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an extension of our ongoing sustainability efforts,” notes Dawn Nowicki, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Mold-Rite Plastics. “As an environmentally responsible manufacturer of packaging, we take pride in our on-going initiative to delight our customers by offering more sustainable products which reduce the amount of plastics used, provide recyclable options and promote reuse where ever possible. We have continuously invested in our manufacturing facilities to identify technology which conserves energy, uses renewable energy and minimizes environmental impacts to our community and neighbors while we find a way to incorporate and re-use all material and recycle all scrap,” adds Nowicki who also heads up the global social responsibility efforts for Mold-Rite.

Since 2016, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative has rallied businesses and governments behind a positive vision of a circular economy for plastics. At the heart of the New Plastic Economy initiative is a vision of a circular economy for plastic, in which it never becomes waste or pollution:

• Elimination of problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging through redesign, innovation and new delivery models is a priority

• Reuse models are applied where relevant, reducing the need for single-use packaging

• All plastic packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable

• All plastic packaging is reused, recycled or composted in practice

• The use of plastic is fully decoupled from the consumption of finite resources

• All plastic packaging is free of hazardous chemicals, and the health, safety and rights of all people involved are respected

Mold-Rite Plastics
