Berlin Packaging Acquires Consolidated Bottle

All Consolidated Bottle employees and locations will be retained. Following the acquisition, the company will be known as Consolidated Bottle Corp., a Berlin Packaging company.

“Consolidated Bottle has an extraordinary history and shares our focus on quality, service and results for customers,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. “We are extremely committed to the Canadian market and see tremendous growth opportunities for our employees, customers and suppliers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Berlin Packaging for our next chapter,” said Jonathan Rutman, CEO of Consolidated Bottle. “Our team and our customer base have enjoyed phenomenal growth over the past several years, and we are confident that our shared future is bright with Berlin Packaging.”



