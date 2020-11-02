Aptar Food + Beverage Announces Partnership with MIWA Technologies

Aptar Food + Beverage announced its partnership with MIWA Technologies, a Czech Republic-based company that has developed a standardized, reusable solution for the distribution of goods.

AptarGroup
Nov 2nd, 2020
Miwa Jar

MIWA’s in-store reusable and refillable bulk dispensers offer consumers a shopping experience free of single-use packaging, while supporting a circular flow of products that addresses challenges related to packaging sustainability.

“The MIWA reusability model offers an innovative, safe, and hygienic solution to consumers, retailers, and brands,” said Hedi Tlili, president of Aptar Food + Beverage. “MIWA will enable Aptar to spearhead the transition toward reusable packaging to achieve sustainability goals and increase packaging efficiencies.”

The circular flow of products begins when MIWA provides smart-powered, reusable capsules to brands. Brands fill the capsules with their products and deliver them to retail stores, where the capsules are inserted into modular shelves with electronic dispensers. Consumers are then able to use their own reusable containers, or system-connected cups, to receive the product. When the capsule is empty, it is collected by MIWA, cleaned, and returned to brands to start the process over.

“The partnership between Aptar and MIWA will allow the companies to develop a broad range of solutions using the principle of re-use for packaging and materials,” said Petr Báča, founder and CEO of MIWA. “Packaging plays a key role in the systemic change towards more sustainable product delivery and consumption, and we look forward to leading the industry with our solutions.”

MIWA distinguishes itself from existing bulk distribution systems through the design of its packaging and connectivity, which allows for product traceability and safety, a superior consumer experience, and improved efficiency for retailers and brands.

“With this system, brands can reduce their environmental impact and save resources by minimizing the need for single-use packaging, all while supplying retailers and consumers a sustainable solution,” said Jerome Magniet, president of Global Market Development Aptar Food + Beverage.

Morrison Container to Demonstrate Packaging Line Innovations at PACK EXPO Connects
Morrison Container Handling will be debuting eight live demos at PACK EXPO Connects, each showcasing its new and reimagined packaging line solutions.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure
Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR
Berry Global announced that its PE squeezable tubes were recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting and exceeding its HDPE-01 Critical Guidance. Berry also introduces its Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Markem Imaje Webinars 20201021 Crop
Markem-Imaje Offers Multilingual Webinars on Improving Package Coding Operations
In May, Markem-Imaje held a virtual expo of webinars covering eight topics. They were so popular, a new series of six will be offered on Innovation Days between October19 to December 18 2020.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Beckhoff Al8000 Linear Motors1
Linear Motors
The AL8000 linear motor series from Beckhoff is based on a modular system design consisting of linear motors and magnetic plates and offers wide-ranging options in length, winding, and cooling type.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Show attendees at PACK EXPO Connects will be offered virtual tours through Schubert’s facilities. Schubert employees will demonstrate customer machines and all their distinct features.
Schubert Goes Live at PACK EXPO Connects
Schubert will present its latest technological developments and product innovations with six different live demos at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Pm Jokey Group Builds New Plant In Spain En 2
Jokey Group Builds a New Plant in Spain
Jokey Treplás’ new 30,000 sq ft production facility is scheduled to be operational in early 2021.
Oct 30th, 2020
AR digital work instruction for tool change on a Mondini tray sealer.
Harpak-ULMA Brings AR to its Packaging Platforms
Harpak-ULMA announced it is extending its platform capabilities to support Augmented Reality on its Rockwell Automation-enabled packaging solutions.
Oct 30th, 2020
Logo
Visit Septimatech at PACK EXPO Connects
Septimatech will feature live product demonstrations on changeover solutions as well as debut its Easy Changeover cart.
Oct 29th, 2020
Silgan Equipment51 R84 85 Vision Systems
Vision Systems Efficiently Detect Label Errors
Ensure only completely, properly labeled packaged products reach retail store shelves
Oct 29th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
Eriez to Host Live Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Company will spotlight metal detectors and vibratory feeders.
Oct 29th, 2020
Integra Pp 108 Bicolor Gefahrensymbole Drucken
Inkjet System
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! AT Information Products will showcase the Integra PP108 Bicolor inkjet system.
Oct 29th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Leswin Canales1
BPA Hires Sales Manager for South America
Leswin Canales was hired as Sales Manager for South America for BluePrintAutomation (BPA).
Oct 28th, 2020
Img 670666
AMS to Showcase New Facility, Products at PACK EXPO Connects
AMS Filling Systems will showcase its new facility and testing lab, as well as a variety of products, during a series of live events at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 28th, 2020
Syntegon Pack 202 Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Flow Wrapper Is Easy to Operate, Clean, and Maintain
Reduces downtime and maximizes overall equipment effectiveness
Oct 27th, 2020
Sic 33 Mm Acl Septic Closure
ACL Aseptic Closure
Silgan Closures introduces the 33 mm ACL lubrication-free aseptic closure featuring a linerless plug design that enables smooth application by the packager and easy removal by the consumer without the need for added lubrication.
Oct 27th, 2020
Spee Dee Cheese Merchants Rob Arko
Spee-Dee to Show Video of Equipment Installed at Cheese Processing Facility
During Spee-Dee’s demo sessions at PACK EXPO Connects, a virtual tour of Cheese Merchant’s facility will be shown, and visitors will see its bottle filling lines for grated parmesan cheese in production using Spee-Dee’s fillers and checkweighers.
Oct 27th, 2020
Cp2000 With Feed Screws
Multi-Purpose Labeling Systems
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Universal Labeling Systems will showcase its Contract Packager Series labeling systems enhanced with an expansive touch-screen control package to include both stepper and servo-driven technologies, along with AC drive motors.
Oct 27th, 2020
Tri Seal Luxe Seal 2 Piece Induction Seal Liners
Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will presents four live demos about closure liners and related equipment during PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fb 25 Yrs Hac 70yrs Pr
Heat and Control Celebrates Anniversaries
Heat and Control marks two major milestones in 2020—the 70th anniversary of the company and the 25th anniversary of its FastBack horizontal motion conveyor.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fresh Lock Zipper Style 8503 Product Image
Fresh-Lock to Showcase New Closures at PACK EXPO Connects
Fresh-Lock’s team will highlight the brand’s new sustainable closure advancements in its 8000 series, ongoing green initiatives, and the latest closures that are helping the brand expand its presence in multiple markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
Texwrap 914 Bvs Vertical Wrapping System
Texwrap to Offer Virtual Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Texwrap, a ProMach brand, will showcase the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
831156 Bs Touchless World Wheel Enhancement V1 (1)
Scannable Smart Tags
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! R.R. Donnelley will demonstrate its recently introduced Touchless World scannable smart tags solution designed for smartphone engagement.
Oct 26th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Pec Dem Os 2020 Low Res
Multi-Conveyor to Demonstrate Conveying Technologies at PACK EXPO Connects
Multi-Conveyor is bringing “virtually” every popular technology it builds on a regular basis to PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Simpli Cycle Full Color
Aptar On-Track to Meet Its 2025 Sustainability Commitments
Aptar Food + Beverage’s SimpliCycle recyclable valve technology is helping it meet its 2025 sustainability commitments.
Oct 26th, 2020
Orion Ma Dx2 Lo Pro Drag Chain Conveyor System
Orion to Offer Virtual Pallet Wrapping Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, will demonstrate its latest innovations in stretch-wrapping technology via virtual presentations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Hybrid Conveyors
Specialty Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Dynamic Conveyor will showcase the Hybrid specialty conveyor designed to overcome the challenges of limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, and abrasive and/or hot and cold products.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Material Transfer Material Master Bulk Bag Discharging System
Discharging System Easily Integrates into Existing Processes
Is built for accelerated contact surface sanitizing and inspection
Oct 23rd, 2020
Hayssen Isb Print
Vf/f/s Sanitary Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! BW Flexible Systems will debut its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide the best-in-class sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Bunting Spanish Catalogs6
Bunting Catalogs Available in Spanish
Bunting announces it will offer all of its new 2020 catalogs in both English and Spanish as PDF downloads from its website.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Seal Scope Sensors On Vffs Machine
In-Line Seal Inspection
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Engilico will showcase the SealScope in-line sealing inspection and process monitoring technology for flexible packages such as pouches, flow wraps, vf/f/s bags, and more.
Oct 23rd, 2020