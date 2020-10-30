Jokey Group Builds a New Plant in Spain

The Jokey Treplás plant in Molina de Segura has been part of the Jokey Group since 2017. The Spanish family-owned company currently offers a wide range of special packaging, household products, and closure solutions, thus expanding the Jokey product portfolio. This plant is working to full capacity with its production. Not only is there a lack of capacity for the planned production of the wide range of containers from Jokey's standard range for the Spanish market, but there is also not enough space for the large injection molding machines required for this purpose. For this reason, the Jokey Group purchased a new, larger site in 2018. It is located in Murcia, the capital of the region of the same name in the south of Spain, is about 15 km from the current production site and is intended to completely replace the old facility.

"The new facilities will enable us to achieve our growth targets", confirms Vicente Hernández, Managing Director at Jokey Treplás. "They are even designed to meet the future requirements of our continued growth. In the long term, this will enable us to double our production capacity". At 10,000 sq ft, the new production halls will be twice as large as the current ones. Above all, they will be significantly higher. They will be able to accommodate over 50 state-of-the-art injection molding machines. The technical equipment of the new Jokey Treplás plant will be of the latest standard, significantly increasing performance and energy efficiency.

The Jokey Group is investing a total of around 12 million euros in the construction of the new plant.

"We are proud that our Spanish subsidiary will be able to produce not only the proven Treplas products, but also the wide range of Jokey packaging products", emphazises Christof Kölschbach , CSO of the Jokey Group. "Especially in these difficult times, this is an important contribution to strengthening this business location".

