BPA Hires Sales Manager for South America

About his new role, Canales says: “I am so thrilled to join the BluePrint Automation team. Their philosophy of having the customer at the center of everything they do is quite evident as you enter their facilities and talk to other employees. This customer-centered approach is even more clear as you hear testimonials from customers about the positive impact BPA has made in their automation processes. Latin American customers are ready to improve line efficiencies by automating their secondary packaging; I am excited to contribute to that growth.”

Canales has over 15 years of experience working in LAM markets and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese. Prior to joining the BPA team, he was Sales Channel Manager for Intralox, LLC; responsible for identifying, training, and managing Resellers/Distributors throughout Latin America. He is trained and certified in Hygienic practices & design and usually lectures and trains groups at plants and other events.

