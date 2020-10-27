Heat and Control Celebrates Anniversaries

Heat and Control marks two major milestones in 2020—the 70th anniversary of the company and the 25th anniversary of its FastBack horizontal motion conveyor.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Heat and Control, Inc.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fb 25 Yrs Hac 70yrs Pr

Heat and Control has been modernizing equipment solutions for seven decades and has revolutionized the food, pharmaceutical, and non-food industries with various new technologies. The company takes pride in the machinery they manufacture and the customers they serve and has developed strategic partnerships to offer customers premium choices, efficiency, and performance.

“We have incredible people in our organization, customers believe in our abilities, and there is respectful collaboration with our global partners,” affirms Tony Caridis, Heat and Control President.

One of the keys to Heat and Control’s success has been Caridis’ ability to recognize industry-changing technology. Vibratory conveyors dominated the industry until the FastBack horizontal motion conveyor entered the market. The technology caught his attention, “I’m always searching for ways to improve our solutions for our customers, and the FastBack technology fit well into our Heat and Control family of brands. It has grown into a product line that is leading the way in conveying and product handling arena,” explains Caridis.

Until the 1990s, vibratory conveyors were the industry standard. Blake Svejkovsky, Heat and Control General Manager - Product Handling Systems was working in the food industry and recognized the need for a robust, reliable, maintenance-free, quiet conveying solution gentle enough to avoid product breakage, segregation, and loss of coatings. Together with his father, they created the FastBack horizontal motion conveyor. “One of the best things, from a personal perspective, about growing up around my father, who was an engineer, was learning from someone who had both the ability to think at the very highest levels of physics and the know-how to actually go out into the garage, run a lathe and milling machine, and build things,” recalls Svejkovsky. With clever thinking and design, they created FastBack in 1995 and looked to transform the conveying/product handling industry.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

After overcoming misperceptions related to horizontal motion, FastBack quickly grew. Caridis saw an opportunity to boost Heat and Control’s family of brands and move to the next level. The decision to join Heat and Control was simple for Svejkovsky. Besides deep market penetration, Heat and Control was also a family-owned business with a solid reputation in the industry for integrity, reliability, innovative technology, and excellent customer service. They introduced horizontal motion technology to the world's food processing industry, and it continues to provide gentle, sanitary, and dependable distribution and seasoning solutions with unmatched expertise.

“I think there are really two main contributors to FastBack’s success,” points out Svejkovsky. “The first is Heat And Control’s philosophy that “better-and-better beats better-and-best,” which means that as individuals and as a company, we’re never to consider our work as being done or a solution as the best that we could possibly produce. So then, we’re always innovating, always looking to improve our service and our products to keep our customers operating at the cutting edge of performance.

I’d say that the second contributor to FastBack’s success is simply Heat and Control’s culture of listening to the customer. As with the genesis of the FastBack, Heat and Control develops solutions based on our customers’ feedback, whether it be improvements that we could make to our existing product line or something entirely new. So, the voice of the customer is at the heart of our ever growing and improving product line, and I’m always excited about what we’ll learn next.”

With almost 1,600 employees worldwide in more than 30 offices, they bring science, imagination, and unmatched commitment to every project. Heat and Control always strives to do more to help customers bring out the best in their products to market.

Companies in this article
Heat and Control, Inc.
Videos from Heat and Control, Inc.View all videos
Gentle-Flo® Storage and Handling System | Heat and Control
Gentle-Flo® Storage and Handling System | Heat and Control
Aug 4th, 2020
OilSaver Filtration System | Heat and Control
OilSaver Filtration System | Heat and Control
Apr 12th, 2020
What do you want to create today?
What do you want to create today?
Oct 10th, 2019
Syntegon Pack 202 Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Flow Wrapper Is Easy to Operate, Clean, and Maintain
Reduces downtime and maximizes overall equipment effectiveness
Oct 27th, 2020
Sic 33 Mm Acl Septic Closure
ACL Aseptic Closure
Silgan Closures introduces the 33 mm ACL lubrication-free aseptic closure featuring a linerless plug design that enables smooth application by the packager and easy removal by the consumer without the need for added lubrication.
Oct 27th, 2020
Spee Dee Cheese Merchants Rob Arko
Spee-Dee to Show Video of Equipment Installed at Cheese Processing Facility
During Spee-Dee’s demo sessions at PACK EXPO Connects, a virtual tour of Cheese Merchant’s facility will be shown, and visitors will see its bottle filling lines for grated parmesan cheese in production using Spee-Dee’s fillers and checkweighers.
Oct 27th, 2020
Cp2000 With Feed Screws
Multi-Purpose Labeling Systems
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Universal Labeling Systems will showcase its Contract Packager Series labeling systems enhanced with an expansive touch-screen control package to include both stepper and servo-driven technologies, along with AC drive motors.
Oct 27th, 2020
Tri Seal Luxe Seal 2 Piece Induction Seal Liners
Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will presents four live demos about closure liners and related equipment during PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 27th, 2020
Hi Cone Logo 63mm Nc Hr
Hi-Cone Joins U.S. Plastics Pact
Hi-Cone Worldwide joined U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fb 25 Yrs Hac 70yrs Pr
Heat and Control Celebrates Anniversaries
Heat and Control marks two major milestones in 2020—the 70th anniversary of the company and the 25th anniversary of its FastBack horizontal motion conveyor.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fresh Lock Zipper Style 8503 Product Image
Fresh-Lock to Showcase New Closures at PACK EXPO Connects
Fresh-Lock’s team will highlight the brand’s new sustainable closure advancements in its 8000 series, ongoing green initiatives, and the latest closures that are helping the brand expand its presence in multiple markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
Texwrap 914 Bvs Vertical Wrapping System
Texwrap to Offer Virtual Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Texwrap, a ProMach brand, will showcase the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
831156 Bs Touchless World Wheel Enhancement V1 (1)
Scannable Smart Tags
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! R.R. Donnelley will demonstrate its recently introduced Touchless World scannable smart tags solution designed for smartphone engagement.
Oct 26th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Pec Dem Os 2020 Low Res
Multi-Conveyor to Demonstrate Conveying Technologies at PACK EXPO Connects
Multi-Conveyor is bringing “virtually” every popular technology it builds on a regular basis to PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Hybrid Conveyors
Specialty Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Dynamic Conveyor will showcase the Hybrid specialty conveyor designed to overcome the challenges of limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, and abrasive and/or hot and cold products.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Material Transfer Material Master Bulk Bag Discharging System
Discharging System Easily Integrates into Existing Processes
Is built for accelerated contact surface sanitizing and inspection
Oct 23rd, 2020
Apr R Ecognition Tube Outside
Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR
Berry Global announced that its PE squeezable tubes have been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting and exceeding APR’s HDPE-01 Critical Guidance.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Hayssen Isb Print
Vf/f/s Sanitary Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! BW Flexible Systems will debut its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide the best-in-class sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Bunting Spanish Catalogs6
Bunting Catalogs Available in Spanish
Bunting announces it will offer all of its new 2020 catalogs in both English and Spanish as PDF downloads from its website.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Seal Scope Sensors On Vffs Machine
In-Line Seal Inspection
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Engilico will showcase the SealScope in-line sealing inspection and process monitoring technology for flexible packages such as pouches, flow wraps, vf/f/s bags, and more.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Steve Holland Image
Wildeck Announces Vice President of Operations
Steve Holland was named Vice President of Operations for Wildeck, Inc.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 3520832 686075 A258f444 3062 40a2 9752 F7b87a2bf69c 0
Annular Space Heat Exchangers
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! HRS will showcase its range of AS Series of annular space heat exchangers.
Oct 22nd, 2020
More in Supplier News
Re Meltable Briquettes
Ardagh Group Wins Sustainability Award
Ardagh Group won a Sustainability Award in the inaugural “Pre-Commercialised Innovation” category for its method of producing re-meltable briquettes from the fine particle glass rejected during the recycling process.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Pe Pouch Woofsome Dog Treats Earth Tone Collage
Recyclable Pet Food Packaging
Printpack introduces the Preserve line of recyclable pet food packaging featuring Preserve PE, Preserve PCR, and Preserve Renewable.
Oct 22nd, 2020
3271 005 All Sharp
Thermal Inkjet Printer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Domino North America’s Gx-Series thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer is making its debut in North America at PACK EXPO Connects. It is designed for fast and accurate coding on product labels, flexible films, and cartons.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Ima Pouch Machine Pr Image
Continuous Motion Rotary Machines
IMA Dairy & Food USA introduces the Ermetika Series of high-speed, continuous motion rotary machines featuring output capacities ranges from 120 to 480 ppm.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Matt Gisoni
Spartech Announces New Appointments
Spartech announced the promotions of Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing, and Dave Gorenc to Vice President of Manufacturing.
Oct 21st, 2020
INTELLECT Filler Management Inspection Solutions
Filtec to Showcase Inspection Products at PACK EXPO Connects
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Filtec will showcase its INTELLECT line of inspection products, including filler management inspection solutions, vision pressure inspection solutions for cans and bottles, and empty can inspection system.
Oct 21st, 2020
Recycleware Press Release
Recyclable Foodservice Containers
Fabri-Kal launches Recycleware foodservice containers made with a minimum of 20-50% PCR PET material. Product line includes on-the-go-boxes, round and square deli containers, and dessert containers
Oct 21st, 2020
Key Zephyr Rendering
Horizontal-Motion Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Key Technology will introduces the Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyor.
Oct 21st, 2020
Ppi Isbm Announcement Oct2020 6
Priority Plastics Expands PET Manufacturing Facility
Priority Plastics announces the installation of injection stretch blow molding production capabilities in its Portland, Ind. manufacturing facility.
Oct 21st, 2020
Xpress Bulk
Orbis to Showcase Sustainable Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Connects
Virtual event to feature live demos and webinars with Orbis experts.
Oct 20th, 2020
UPM Raflatac Sustainability Manager Tyler Matusevich accepts the Innovation in Responsible Sourcing Award from the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.
UPM Raflatac Wins Innovation in Sourcing Award from Sustainable Packaging Coalition
UPM Raflatac’s Forest Film label material received the 2020 Innovation in Responsible Sourcing Award from the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC).
Oct 20th, 2020
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Build Your Own Edge Roller Technology Conveyor Online with Dorner’s D-Tools Conveyor Configurator
CAD models of Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology conveyor are now available in D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator.
Oct 20th, 2020