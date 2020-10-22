Ardagh Group Wins Sustainability Award

This process allows 100% of recycled glass to be re-melted into new glass bottles and jars.

The rejected glass makes up 10% of glass collected for recycling and is currently unusable in glass manufacture because it contains loose organics and CSP (ceramic, stone and porcelain) which can cause blistering in new containers. It is typically diverted to road aggregate or is lost to landfill and can never be recovered.

Driven by the goal to maximize cullet recovery for remelt, Ardagh worked with various partners to develop the recipe and method to produce briquettes from the rejected glass, which can be melted safely in the furnace without any adverse effects – closing the recycling loop.

The award attracted 63 entries from across the world and was narrowed down to the top 5 in Packaging Europe’s online awards event. On being announced the winner, Brendan O’Meara from Ardagh’s European Glass Cullet team commented: “We’re incredibly proud to win the Sustainability Award, particularly with such strong competition. The potential of the briquettes to recover 100% of collected glass for remelt is a significant achievement. Special thanks go to Stewart Wright at Wright Engineering and Professor Paul Bingham at Sheffield Hallam University for their incredible support and expertise.”